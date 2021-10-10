Hillsboro calendar: What's coming up

(HILLSBORO, KS) Live events are lining up on the Hillsboro calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Hillsboro:

Public Tram Tour at Maxwell Wildlife Refuge Canton, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 2565 Pueblo Rd, Canton, KS

Board a modern-day "covered wagon" (tram) for a 45-minute tour out on our Kansas prairie located in the heart of the Smoky Hills where you will experience an up-close and personal visit within our...

Information Lincolnville, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 PM

JH VB @ WSL Tournament – Canton Galva Canton, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 506 S Kansas Ave, Canton, KS

The JH VB Wheat State League tournament will be held at Canton-Galva.

Trunk or Treat Hillsboro, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Bring your friends! Costumes encouraged! Decorated trunks, candy, pumpkin painting, and pumpkin launching! Free to the public - we can't wait to meet you! Have a great trunk idea?! Register your...

Valeria Maurer Quartett in Cinema Paradiso & Arte Hillsboro, KS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:30 AM

Address: Hemshofstraße 56, 67063 Ludwigshafen am Rhein

Valeria Maurer Quartett (Vocal Jazz) im Konzertsaal Cinema Paradiso & Arte in Ludwigshafen