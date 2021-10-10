CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsboro, KS

Hillsboro calendar: What's coming up

 6 days ago

(HILLSBORO, KS) Live events are lining up on the Hillsboro calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Hillsboro:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29bzME_0cMyXvu100

Public Tram Tour at Maxwell Wildlife Refuge

Canton, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 2565 Pueblo Rd, Canton, KS

Board a modern-day "covered wagon" (tram) for a 45-minute tour out on our Kansas prairie located in the heart of the Smoky Hills where you will experience an up-close and personal visit within our...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3blngw_0cMyXvu100

Information

Lincolnville, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Kansas title Title distribution may be delayed up to 30 days from verification of funds. DC9LN22K26DDC9140

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04m5cB_0cMyXvu100

JH VB @ WSL Tournament – Canton Galva

Canton, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 506 S Kansas Ave, Canton, KS

The JH VB Wheat State League tournament will be held at Canton-Galva.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1P7d2m_0cMyXvu100

Trunk or Treat

Hillsboro, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Bring your friends! Costumes encouraged! Decorated trunks, candy, pumpkin painting, and pumpkin launching! Free to the public - we can't wait to meet you! Have a great trunk idea?! Register your...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GNY0n_0cMyXvu100

Valeria Maurer Quartett in Cinema Paradiso & Arte

Hillsboro, KS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:30 AM

Address: Hemshofstraße 56, 67063 Ludwigshafen am Rhein

Valeria Maurer Quartett (Vocal Jazz) im Konzertsaal Cinema Paradiso & Arte in Ludwigshafen

