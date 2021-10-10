CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Junction, TX

Coming soon: Junction events

Junction Updates
Junction Updates
 6 days ago

(JUNCTION, TX) Live events are lining up on the Junction calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Junction:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fNzaE_0cMyXu1I00

Who's Buck ?

Junction, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 1927 Park Rd 73, Junction, TX

Celebrate Farmers Day by coming to learn about the man, the myth, the legendary Walter Buck. Come walk around the historic buildings and areas and learn the history behind the writings on the wall...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EdaMi_0cMyXu1I00

Fall Festival

Mason, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Address: 217 E College Ave, Mason, TX

Join us for our annual Fall Festival! FREE EVENT FOR ALL! 5-7:30pm Free food, candy, games, face painting, cake walk, laser tag, inflatables, prize drawings, prize booth and FREE 5 x 7 photo!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17IGwy_0cMyXu1I00

The F*@#&ng Catalina Wine Mixer

Harper, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Did we just become best friends...YEP! Come dressed in your best stepbrothers costume, all white attire and throw on your sailor hat and deck shoes for the f*@#&ing Catalina Wine Mixer. This event...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27ELGl_0cMyXu1I00

Dub Miller

Mason, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 114 San Antonio St, Mason, TX

Hallowine Dance Live music by the Dub Miller Band Lea Lou Co-Op Check out the website for more info: HOME | dub-miller-band (dubmiller.com)

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CfjNF_0cMyXu1I00

5th annual Easterling's Motorsports on the Rocks

Mason, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 7966 US-377, Mason, TX

Our 5th year of operations under way. Come celebrate with us at wolfcaves with wheeling, food and campfires.

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
Local
Texas Government
City
Junction, TX
Reuters

Venezuelan government suspends negotiations with opposition

CARACAS/PRAIA, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Venezuela on Saturday said it would suspend negotiations with the opposition that were set to resume this weekend, after Cape Verde extradited Colombian businessman Alex Saab, a Venezuelan envoy, to the United States on money laundering charges. The announcement was made by Socialist party legislator...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ing#The Junction#Historic Buildings#Live Events#Sun Oct 10
NBC News

Russia records highest daily new Covid-19 case number

MOSCOW — Russia is reporting its largest daily number of new coronavirus infections, more than 70 percent up on the number a month ago as the country faces a sustained rise in cases. The national coronavirus task force on Sunday said 34,303 new infections were recorded in the previous day,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Junction Updates

Junction Updates

Junction, TX
13
Followers
307
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Junction Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy