Coming soon: Junction events

(JUNCTION, TX) Live events are lining up on the Junction calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Junction:

Who's Buck ? Junction, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 1927 Park Rd 73, Junction, TX

Celebrate Farmers Day by coming to learn about the man, the myth, the legendary Walter Buck. Come walk around the historic buildings and areas and learn the history behind the writings on the wall...

Fall Festival Mason, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Address: 217 E College Ave, Mason, TX

Join us for our annual Fall Festival! FREE EVENT FOR ALL! 5-7:30pm Free food, candy, games, face painting, cake walk, laser tag, inflatables, prize drawings, prize booth and FREE 5 x 7 photo!

The F*@#&ng Catalina Wine Mixer Harper, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Did we just become best friends...YEP! Come dressed in your best stepbrothers costume, all white attire and throw on your sailor hat and deck shoes for the f*@#&ing Catalina Wine Mixer. This event...

Dub Miller Mason, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 114 San Antonio St, Mason, TX

Hallowine Dance Live music by the Dub Miller Band Lea Lou Co-Op Check out the website for more info: HOME | dub-miller-band (dubmiller.com)

5th annual Easterling's Motorsports on the Rocks Mason, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 7966 US-377, Mason, TX

Our 5th year of operations under way. Come celebrate with us at wolfcaves with wheeling, food and campfires.