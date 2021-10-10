Karnes City calendar: Events coming up

(KARNES CITY, TX) Live events are coming to Karnes City.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Karnes City:

Muddy Princess San Antonio, TX Floresville, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 2066 County Rd 405, Floresville, TX

Postponed Events: No events will be cancelled, all events will be postponed to a new date in either 2021 / 2022. We will communicate the postponement and new date as soon as possible. All tickets...

Wilson County Trade Days Floresville, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 15662 FM 775, Floresville, TX

Welcome to the Wilson County Market Days! The market will be held every third Saturday of each month March thru December. Bring the family to enjoy a day of shopping with the local vendors and be...

BBQ Chicken Benefit Dinner Floresville, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

*******Date has been changed to october 24th******* For: Leonard Dehoyos (Medical Expenses) Plate includes: Half a chicken, rice, beans, Potato salad & Tea Date: Oct 24, 2021 Location: Small VFW...

Prairie Restoration Workday at Kirchoff Farm Floresville, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Work and learn at the ongoing prairie restoration project at the Kirchoff Family Farm. Come when you can, leave when you\'re ready. Lunch is provided.



Haunted House "Kill Hunger" Food Drive Floresville, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 1101 C St Unit # 2, Floresville, TX

Come and have some spooky fun at our "Kill Hunger" Food Drive Haunted House. This is our third year offering the community a Haunted House for all ages. Enjoy our "Ghostbuster" performance on...