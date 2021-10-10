CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
David City, NE

David City calendar: Events coming up

David City Journal
David City Journal
 6 days ago

(DAVID CITY, NE) David City has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in David City:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bmnhc_0cMyXsFq00

SUNDAY SERVICE

Columbus, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:30 AM

Address: 4714 27th St, Columbus, NE

Come join us as we enjoy the peace and the presence of the Lord! Psalms 100:1-4 - Make a joyful shout to the LORD, all you lands! Serve the LORD with gladness; Come before His presence with...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bcRWg_0cMyXsFq00

City of Columbus-Pumpkin Run

Columbus, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Address: 3420 Pawnee Plaza, Columbus, NE

I understand that participating in athletics or physical activity of any kind is potentially hazardous to me. I agree to assume all risks associated with participating in activities through the...

1st Annual Pumpkin Run (Fun Run)

Columbus, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Address: 3420 Pawnee Plaza, Columbus, NE

Join us on October 23rd for the 1st Annual Pumpkin Run in Pawnee Park. We will start at the tennis courts, travel through the park and around east Pawnee Park. We will circle back by the Pawnee...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EfOBp_0cMyXsFq00

Learn How to Live a Wonderful Life

Schuyler, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 1126 Rd I, Schuyler, NE

Research in the field of positive psychology has shown us how to be at peace, enjoy life, and have an exceptional life. It helps us to use our strengths in the best possible way; to have effective...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cj4LJ_0cMyXsFq00

Fall Health and Wellness Event

Schuyler, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Address: 104 W 17th St, Schuyler, NE

Fall Health and Wellness Event is on Facebook. To connect with Fall Health and Wellness Event, join Facebook today.

Reuters

Venezuelan government suspends negotiations with opposition

CARACAS/PRAIA, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Venezuela on Saturday said it would suspend negotiations with the opposition that were set to resume this weekend, after Cape Verde extradited Colombian businessman Alex Saab, a Venezuelan envoy, to the United States on money laundering charges. The announcement was made by Socialist party legislator...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC News

Russia records highest daily new Covid-19 case number

MOSCOW — Russia is reporting its largest daily number of new coronavirus infections, more than 70 percent up on the number a month ago as the country faces a sustained rise in cases. The national coronavirus task force on Sunday said 34,303 new infections were recorded in the previous day,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
David City Journal

David City, NE
ABOUT

With David City Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

