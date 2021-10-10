David City calendar: Events coming up

(DAVID CITY, NE) David City has a full slate of live events coming up.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in David City:

SUNDAY SERVICE Columbus, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:30 AM

Address: 4714 27th St, Columbus, NE

Come join us as we enjoy the peace and the presence of the Lord! Psalms 100:1-4 - Make a joyful shout to the LORD, all you lands! Serve the LORD with gladness; Come before His presence with...

City of Columbus-Pumpkin Run Columbus, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Address: 3420 Pawnee Plaza, Columbus, NE

I understand that participating in athletics or physical activity of any kind is potentially hazardous to me. I agree to assume all risks associated with participating in activities through the...

1st Annual Pumpkin Run (Fun Run) Columbus, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Address: 3420 Pawnee Plaza, Columbus, NE

Join us on October 23rd for the 1st Annual Pumpkin Run in Pawnee Park. We will start at the tennis courts, travel through the park and around east Pawnee Park. We will circle back by the Pawnee...

Learn How to Live a Wonderful Life Schuyler, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 1126 Rd I, Schuyler, NE

Research in the field of positive psychology has shown us how to be at peace, enjoy life, and have an exceptional life. It helps us to use our strengths in the best possible way; to have effective...

Fall Health and Wellness Event Schuyler, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Address: 104 W 17th St, Schuyler, NE

Fall Health and Wellness Event is on Facebook. To connect with Fall Health and Wellness Event, join Facebook today.