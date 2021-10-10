What’s up Colfax: Local events calendar

(COLFAX, WA) Colfax is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Colfax:

Fall Conference Pullman, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: Pullman, WA

CVM Fall Conference will provide continuing education credits for Veterinarians and Vet Tech's.

At the Depot - Pullman Depot Heritage Center Pullman, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 330 N Grand Ave Suite H, Pullman, WA

The Pullman Depot Freight room is open to visitors. New exhibits on Pullman and the region! Stop by! Use the Whitman Street entrance near the passenger car and caboose.

WSU SAVMA Rabies Run 2021 Pullman, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Address: 1845 Ott Rd, Pullman, WA

WSU SAVMA Rabies Run 2021 at Bustad Hall, 1845 E Grimes Way, Pullman, WA 99163, Pullman, United States on Sat Oct 30 2021 at 10:00 am

Entrepreneurship Lunch and Learn: Matt Mosman, Managing Partner, Pelion Ventures Pullman, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 06:30 AM

Address: Pullman, WA

Meet Matt Mosman, Managing Partner at Pelion Ventures. The online program begins at 12:00 pm, with free lunch and, time for questions. About this event About this Event The WSU Center for...

Cougs Can Boat Pullman, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Nov 11, 10:00 PM

Address: 1455 NE Colorado St, Pullman, Pullman, WA 99163

Cougs Can Boat is a SPMGT489 charity race to help donate to Palouse Food Pantry