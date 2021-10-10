Live events coming up in Haskell

(HASKELL, TX) Live events are lining up on the Haskell calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Haskell:

Murder Mystery Dinner Albany, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Join us for our annual Murder Mystery Dinner at the Beehive Saloon. Socialite Mitzi is marrying Hillbilly turned socialite wannabe Beau. You are invited to their rehearsal dinner. Come dressed to...

7th Annual Hangin' Tree Futurity Vera, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: Vera, TX

Come join us for the annual hangin tree futurity. Monday will be the supreme qualifier, Tuesday through Friday with be each qualifying event, and Saturday will be the finals.

Revival Haskell, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 600 N Ave E, Haskell, TX

Please join us as we host Ray Perryman with Shortround Ministries and allow the Holy Spirit to move through us and transform our great city.