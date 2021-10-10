CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilton, ME

Wilton calendar: What's coming up

Wilton News Alert
Wilton News Alert
 6 days ago

(WILTON, ME) Wilton has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Wilton:



HALLOWEEN ON THE FARM

Livermore, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Join us for HALLOWEEN ON THE FARM Saturday, October 30th from 10-2 ~Come dressed in your best Halloween Costume (Adult & Children) and hand feed our Fallow & Red Deer ~We will have fresh pressed...



Trinity Red Cross Blood Drive

Farmington, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 612 Farmington Falls Rd, Farmington, ME

Trinity United Methodist Church in Farmington, Maine is partnering with the American Red Cross to provide a once a month Blood Drive for the rest of 2021. Wed., July 28th, 2021, starting at 11:00...



Farmington Farmers Market

Farmington, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 129 Main St, Farmington, ME

Season:Summer Market Hours: May 1 - October, 2021 Saturday, 9AM - 12PM Location:District Courthouse Parking Lot, 129 Maine Street



Craft fair Farmington fright nights

Farmington, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

We will have a table at the haunted house craft fair. We will have plenty of horror and Halloween themed wallets and bags but also other fun prints. Come visit!



Select Board Meeting 10-18-21

Dixfield, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Address: 38 Main St, Dixfield, ME

TOWN OFFICES: 46 Main St. PO Box 808 Dixfield, ME 04224 Phone: 207-562-8151 Fax: 207-562-4311 Hours: Mon-Fri 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. Dixfield is the 147th Town in the State of Maine Enacted: 1795...

