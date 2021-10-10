CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Concrete, WA

Concrete events coming soon

Concrete Updates
Concrete Updates
 6 days ago

(CONCRETE, WA) Live events are coming to Concrete.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Concrete:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bE4HP_0cMyXn5R00

Board of Trustees Meeting: Thurs. Oct. 21st, 6pm

Concrete, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 45952 Main St, Concrete, WA

The Upper Skagit Library Board of Trustees will be having a meeting on Thursday, October 21st, at 6pm in the library building. Masks will be required for all who attend, regardless of vaccination...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iItw0_0cMyXn5R00

Elysian Brewers Night

Burlington, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 112 N Cherry St, Burlington, WA

Elysian Brewing Brewers Night! October 13th from 6-8pm Swag, Beer Discounts, and Gifts with Purchase of Beer! See you there!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TmtiH_0cMyXn5R00

Poultry Processing-- FULL — Osprey Hill Farm

Acme, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 08:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Chris Jakobsen x 25 turkey Circle B x 5 turkeys D Schoonover x 15 culls V Miller x 8 rabbits H Jensen x 27 ccx Belfast x 10 turkeys Spring Creek Heritage x 50 ckn — FULL—

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0g5wSG_0cMyXn5R00

Skagit Social Witches & Warlocks Ball

Sedro Woolley, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Address: 829 Metcalf Street, Sedro-Woolley, WA 98284

Tell all your Witches! October 28th Skagit Social is hosting their annual Witches & Warlocks Ball! Pick your PASSION! Paint class or Bachata

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nUNtg_0cMyXn5R00

Event Committee - Burlington Chamber of Commerce

Burlington, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 520 E Fairhaven Ave, Burlington, WA

Burlington Chamber of Commerce Event Committee Meetings. Only committee members may attend. Please contact Steph if you are interested in being on this committee.

