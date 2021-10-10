CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Avalon, CA

Avalon events coming soon

Avalon News Beat
 6 days ago

(AVALON, CA) Live events are coming to Avalon.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Avalon:

Mindi Abair

Avalon, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 1 St Catherine Way, Avalon, CA

Concert of Mindi Abair in Avalon. The concert will take place at Unplugged at Descanso Beach in Avalon. The date of the concert is the 14-10-2021.

2021 Catalina Island JazzTrax Festival

Avalon, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 1 Casino Way, Avalon, CA

Longest running Smooth Jazz festival in the World...since 1987. Two consecutive October weekends in 2021: October 14-17 and October 21-24. Each...

COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics for all Persons Ages 12 Years* and Older Walk-In Every Thursday

Avalon, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Address: 100 Falls Canyon Rd, Avalon, CA

The Catalina Island Medical Center Foundation’s mission is to support quality health care for residents and visitors of Catalina Island. The Foundation is dedicated to providing CIMC with the...

Cinema Sotto le Stelle Drive In: Life is Beautiful

San Pedro, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:30 PM

Address: 250 South Harbor Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90731

FREE showing of the 1997 Classic Italian Movie, Life is Beautiful at the Historic Battleship IOWA. One ticket per vehicle.

Amazing Scavenger Hunt Adventure-Catalina Island

Avalon, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Turn Catalina Island into a giant game board with this fun scavenger hunt adventure. Combine the excitement of the Amazing Race with a three-hour city tour . Guided from any smart phone, teams...

Reuters

Venezuelan government suspends negotiations with opposition

CARACAS/PRAIA, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Venezuela on Saturday said it would suspend negotiations with the opposition that were set to resume this weekend, after Cape Verde extradited Colombian businessman Alex Saab, a Venezuelan envoy, to the United States on money laundering charges. The announcement was made by Socialist party legislator...
POLITICS
NBC News

Russia records highest daily new Covid-19 case number

MOSCOW — Russia is reporting its largest daily number of new coronavirus infections, more than 70 percent up on the number a month ago as the country faces a sustained rise in cases. The national coronavirus task force on Sunday said 34,303 new infections were recorded in the previous day,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
