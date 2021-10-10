Avalon events coming soon

(AVALON, CA) Live events are coming to Avalon.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Avalon:

Mindi Abair Avalon, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 1 St Catherine Way, Avalon, CA

Concert of Mindi Abair in Avalon. The concert will take place at Unplugged at Descanso Beach in Avalon. The date of the concert is the 14-10-2021.

2021 Catalina Island JazzTrax Festival Avalon, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 1 Casino Way, Avalon, CA

Longest running Smooth Jazz festival in the World...since 1987. Two consecutive October weekends in 2021: October 14-17 and October 21-24. Each...

COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics for all Persons Ages 12 Years* and Older Walk-In Every Thursday Avalon, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Address: 100 Falls Canyon Rd, Avalon, CA

The Catalina Island Medical Center Foundation’s mission is to support quality health care for residents and visitors of Catalina Island. The Foundation is dedicated to providing CIMC with the...

Cinema Sotto le Stelle Drive In: Life is Beautiful San Pedro, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:30 PM

Address: 250 South Harbor Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90731

FREE showing of the 1997 Classic Italian Movie, Life is Beautiful at the Historic Battleship IOWA. One ticket per vehicle.

Amazing Scavenger Hunt Adventure-Catalina Island Avalon, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Turn Catalina Island into a giant game board with this fun scavenger hunt adventure. Combine the excitement of the Amazing Race with a three-hour city tour . Guided from any smart phone, teams...