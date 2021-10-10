Townsend events calendar

(TOWNSEND, MT) Live events are lining up on the Townsend calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Townsend:

Headwaters Ranch Halloween 10/24 Three Forks, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 9700 Clarkston Rd, Three Forks, MT

Join us on the Ranch for some Halloween Family FUN! Haunted Horse-Drawn Wagon Rides, Bouncy House, Pumpkin Patch, and more! We have two 4 hour times slots open each day (Oct, 23, 24, 30, and...

Helena Farmers' Market East Helena, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:01 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 306 E Main St, East Helena, MT

The Helena Farmers' Market is the longest-running market in the state of Montana. Celebrating its 48th birthday in June 2021, the market is THE Saturday morning event for the community, and winner...

Habitat for Humanity Build — Helena Young Professionals East Helena, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 2950 Vermillion Way, East Helena, MT

Join HYP and Helena Area Habitat for Humanity for a day build with the Habitat families working on their homes!

B.E.A.R.S. - Bear Education Awareness Readiness Survival Course - HALF DAY CLASS Three Forks, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 112 W Farm Rd, Three Forks, MT

Question: “Is a firearm the best tool to stop a bear attack?” The answer may surprise you! A firearm is one tool, but a tool of last resort. The are other effective alternatives, which can be used...

Trent Brooks Band - Live at Lakeside - Free! Helena, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Address: 5295 York Rd, Helena, MT

Trent Brooks Band - Live at Lakeside - Free! at LAKESIDE ON HAUSER, 5295 York Road, Helena, MT 59602, Helena, United States on Fri Oct 22 2021 at 07:00 pm to 11:00 pm