CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Townsend, MT

Townsend events calendar

Townsend News Alert
Townsend News Alert
 6 days ago

(TOWNSEND, MT) Live events are lining up on the Townsend calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Townsend:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UARKk_0cMyXlJz00

Headwaters Ranch Halloween 10/24

Three Forks, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 9700 Clarkston Rd, Three Forks, MT

Join us on the Ranch for some Halloween Family FUN! Haunted Horse-Drawn Wagon Rides, Bouncy House, Pumpkin Patch, and more! We have two 4 hour times slots open each day (Oct, 23, 24, 30, and...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZG7ij_0cMyXlJz00

Helena Farmers' Market

East Helena, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:01 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 306 E Main St, East Helena, MT

The Helena Farmers' Market is the longest-running market in the state of Montana. Celebrating its 48th birthday in June 2021, the market is THE Saturday morning event for the community, and winner...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UKdAG_0cMyXlJz00

Habitat for Humanity Build — Helena Young Professionals

East Helena, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 2950 Vermillion Way, East Helena, MT

Join HYP and Helena Area Habitat for Humanity for a day build with the Habitat families working on their homes!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TVnIt_0cMyXlJz00

B.E.A.R.S. - Bear Education Awareness Readiness Survival Course - HALF DAY CLASS

Three Forks, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 112 W Farm Rd, Three Forks, MT

Question: “Is a firearm the best tool to stop a bear attack?” The answer may surprise you! A firearm is one tool, but a tool of last resort. The are other effective alternatives, which can be used...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gbMKh_0cMyXlJz00

Trent Brooks Band - Live at Lakeside - Free!

Helena, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Address: 5295 York Rd, Helena, MT

Trent Brooks Band - Live at Lakeside - Free! at LAKESIDE ON HAUSER, 5295 York Road, Helena, MT 59602, Helena, United States on Fri Oct 22 2021 at 07:00 pm to 11:00 pm

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Townsend, MT
Three Forks, MT
Government
East Helena, MT
Government
City
East Helena, MT
State
Montana State
City
Three Forks, MT
City
Lakeside, MT
Local
Montana Government
Townsend, MT
Government
Reuters

Venezuelan government suspends negotiations with opposition

CARACAS/PRAIA, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Venezuela on Saturday said it would suspend negotiations with the opposition that were set to resume this weekend, after Cape Verde extradited Colombian businessman Alex Saab, a Venezuelan envoy, to the United States on money laundering charges. The announcement was made by Socialist party legislator...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sun Oct 10#Mt The Helena Farmers#Mt Join Hyp#Habitat#W Farm Rd#Lakeside On Hauser
NBC News

Russia records highest daily new Covid-19 case number

MOSCOW — Russia is reporting its largest daily number of new coronavirus infections, more than 70 percent up on the number a month ago as the country faces a sustained rise in cases. The national coronavirus task force on Sunday said 34,303 new infections were recorded in the previous day,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Townsend News Alert

Townsend News Alert

Townsend, MT
30
Followers
280
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Townsend News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy