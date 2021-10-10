CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hagerstown, IN

Hagerstown events calendar

Hagerstown News Beat
Hagerstown News Beat
 6 days ago

(HAGERSTOWN, IN) Hagerstown is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Hagerstown area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ga6WI_0cMyXkRG00

Fall Color

Centerville, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Address: 1730 Airport Rd, Centerville, IN

Join us on October 16th to connect to our natural world. Check out the changing colors of the leaves at Cope Environmental Center with CEC Naturalist, Stephanie! Programs take place rain or shine...

Fall Foliage 5K – 10K

Centerville, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Address: 1730 Airport Rd, Centerville, IN

The Fall Foliage 5K/10K will be held at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021 at Cope Environmental Center! Whether you decide to walk or run, this event will help to raise funds for CEC’s...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04UCnJ_0cMyXkRG00

Henry Co. Farmers Market

New Castle, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: S 15th St, New Castle, IN

Season:Summer and Fall Market Hours: Late May - Mid October, 2021Saturdays, 8AM - 12PM Location:1400 Plaza on Broad Street

Hunter’s Full Moon Hike

Centerville, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 1730 Airport Rd, Centerville, IN

Join CEC naturalist, Moon Shadow, on a guided hike through the woods after dark. Learn why this is called the Hunter\'s Moon and look for the various nocturnal critters who come out at night! Cost...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1x3kAx_0cMyXkRG00

Parker Elementary Skating Party

New Castle, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 406 N Memorial Dr, New Castle, IN

Parker Elementary Skating Party is on Facebook. To connect with Parker Elementary Skating Party, join Facebook today.

ABOUT

With Hagerstown News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

