What’s up Butler: Local events calendar

(BUTLER, AL) Live events are lining up on the Butler calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Butler area:

All-American Afternoon featuring Sean Chen Meridian, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 2200 5th St, Meridian, MS

All-American Afternoon featuring Sean Chen on piano Sunday, Oct. 10, at 3 pm (CDT) The sounds of America’s rich, musical heritage will be on display for this All-American Afternoon featuring...

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles! Meridian, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Meridian, MS 39301

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Montgomery Academy Varsity Football @ Thomasville Thomasville, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

The Thomasville (AL) varsity football team has a home conference game vs. Montgomery Academy (Montgomery, AL) on Friday, October 15 @ 7p.

QUEEN CITY COMEDY SHOWCASE Meridian, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:30 PM

Address: 2320 8th Street, Meridian, MS 39301

QUEEN CITY COMEDY SHOWCASE FEATURING KERWIN CLAIBORNE COMEDIAN 2 LOOSE SET TO HOST THE HOTTEST COMEDY SHOWCASE OF THE YEAR

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 901 S Mulberry Ave, Butler, AL

