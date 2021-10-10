CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Butler, AL

What’s up Butler: Local events calendar

Butler Updates
Butler Updates
 6 days ago

(BUTLER, AL) Live events are lining up on the Butler calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Butler area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RD6du_0cMyXjYX00

All-American Afternoon featuring Sean Chen

Meridian, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 2200 5th St, Meridian, MS

All-American Afternoon featuring Sean Chen on piano Sunday, Oct. 10, at 3 pm (CDT) The sounds of America’s rich, musical heritage will be on display for this All-American Afternoon featuring...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0B6nsU_0cMyXjYX00

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Meridian, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Meridian, MS 39301

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Bvxbc_0cMyXjYX00

Montgomery Academy Varsity Football @ Thomasville

Thomasville, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

The Thomasville (AL) varsity football team has a home conference game vs. Montgomery Academy (Montgomery, AL) on Friday, October 15 @ 7p.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1moH2A_0cMyXjYX00

QUEEN CITY COMEDY SHOWCASE

Meridian, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:30 PM

Address: 2320 8th Street, Meridian, MS 39301

QUEEN CITY COMEDY SHOWCASE FEATURING KERWIN CLAIBORNE COMEDIAN 2 LOOSE SET TO HOST THE HOTTEST COMEDY SHOWCASE OF THE YEAR

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nS23d_0cMyXjYX00

Volleyball: Tuscaloosa Academy (home) @ 4:00 (Senior Night)

Butler, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 901 S Mulberry Ave, Butler, AL

Zoghby's Uniforms Patrician Academy has partnered with Zoghby's Uniforms for the upcomming 2017-2018 school year… https://t.co/HC6H0L4G2u

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Meridian, MS
Local
Alabama Government
Local
Mississippi Government
City
Thomasville, AL
Meridian, MS
Government
City
Butler, AL
Reuters

Venezuelan government suspends negotiations with opposition

CARACAS/PRAIA, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Venezuela on Saturday said it would suspend negotiations with the opposition that were set to resume this weekend, after Cape Verde extradited Colombian businessman Alex Saab, a Venezuelan envoy, to the United States on money laundering charges. The announcement was made by Socialist party legislator...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Events#The Butler#City Comedy#Montgomery Academy#Stand Up Comedy#Sun Oct 10#Al Zoghby#Zoghby S Uniforms
NBC News

Russia records highest daily new Covid-19 case number

MOSCOW — Russia is reporting its largest daily number of new coronavirus infections, more than 70 percent up on the number a month ago as the country faces a sustained rise in cases. The national coronavirus task force on Sunday said 34,303 new infections were recorded in the previous day,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Butler Updates

Butler Updates

Butler, AL
51
Followers
258
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Butler Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy