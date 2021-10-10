Weaverville calendar: What's coming up

(WEAVERVILLE, CA) Live events are lining up on the Weaverville calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Weaverville:

Sunspear | Idle Mind | I Sank Atlantis Redding, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Address: 1730 California Street, Redding, CA 96001

DOORS 7PM | SHOW 7:30 | $10 TICKETS | ALL AGES

Junction City Fire Jills Halloween Bake Sale Junction City, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Address: 43380 CA-299, Junction City, CA

Junction City Fire Jills Halloween Bake Sale, 9 a.m. to noon in front of the Junction City Store. Fundraiser for the Junction City VFD.

Arts, Crafts and Music Retreat – Far North Trinity Center, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 581 Carrville Loop Road, Trinity Center, CA

This retreat will be jam-packed full of activities for crafters. Not only will you get to make lifelong connections with new friends, but you will also get to take home with you what you’ve made...

37th Annual Juried Art Show 2021 Weaverville, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 691 Main St, Weaverville, CA

Our most anticipated show of the year! Note: we have added the Photography category back into the lineup. Applications for entry are available at the Highland.

RIVÄBĀSS Redding, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Address: Sacramento River Trail, Redding, CA 96001

An electronic music and art showcase, featuring two stages of carefully curated bass-forward dance music.