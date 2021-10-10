CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Manchester, VT

What’s up Manchester: Local events calendar

Manchester Dispatch
Manchester Dispatch
 6 days ago

(MANCHESTER, VT) Manchester has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Manchester:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IOz4O_0cMyXhn500

Bridge Game

Manchester, VT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 10:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 01:30 PM

Address: 49 Maple St, Manchester, VT

This is duplicate bridge. Residents interested in playing should see Kara, Activities Coordinator to sign up.

Learn More

Get Balance Class

Manchester, VT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Address: 49 Maple St, Manchester, VT

Get Balance Exercise Class is led by Christina Uchida, PTA. This is a balance and movement class done to music. Some dance steps are incorporated as well. For residents only.

Learn More

Men’s Group

Manchester, VT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 08:30 AM

Address: 49 Maple St, Manchester, VT

This is a group for men to talk freely about “manly” things. This will be scheduled weekly and be held in the Library.

Learn More

Knitting Nook

Manchester, VT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 49 Maple St, Manchester, VT

Residents are invited to join together to knit items for the Community Sharing Project. This group collects warm items pf all sizes (hats, mittens, scarves) all year to hand out during Winter months.

Learn More

Stretch & Strength Exercise Class

Manchester, VT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Address: 49 Maple St, Manchester, VT

This class is led by Jessica Dillon, YouBeYou LLC. This is for residents only.

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Manchester, VT
Local
Vermont Government
Manchester, VT
Government
Reuters

Venezuelan government suspends negotiations with opposition

CARACAS/PRAIA, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Venezuela on Saturday said it would suspend negotiations with the opposition that were set to resume this weekend, after Cape Verde extradited Colombian businessman Alex Saab, a Venezuelan envoy, to the United States on money laundering charges. The announcement was made by Socialist party legislator...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Events#Exercise#Pta
NBC News

Russia records highest daily new Covid-19 case number

MOSCOW — Russia is reporting its largest daily number of new coronavirus infections, more than 70 percent up on the number a month ago as the country faces a sustained rise in cases. The national coronavirus task force on Sunday said 34,303 new infections were recorded in the previous day,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Manchester Dispatch

Manchester Dispatch

Manchester, VT
16
Followers
309
Post
429
Views
ABOUT

With Manchester Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy