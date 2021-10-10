CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Malad City, ID

Malad City calendar: Coming events

Malad City Daily
Malad City Daily
 6 days ago

(MALAD CITY, ID) Live events are lining up on the Malad City calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Malad City:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nKQiB_0cMyXe8u00

georgetown, id

North Logan, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 2297 Main St, North Logan, UT

Looking for local movie times and movie theaters in georgetown_id? Find the movies showing at theaters near you and buy movie tickets at Fandango.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nOmFq_0cMyXe8u00

Wine Tasting Every Friday From 3-6pm

Lava Hot Springs, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 255 East Portneuf St, Lava Hot Springs, ID

Join us at the Riverside Inn's lobby level Cafe & A'more for wine tasting every Friday from 3 to 6 pm. Try wines from all over the world paired with appetizers. Open to the public. Must be 21...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Es6Sb_0cMyXe8u00

Spooky House Paint Party!

Tremonton, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 12:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 5035 W. Powerline Rd, Tremonton, UT

Celebrate Fall and everything creepy and spooky as we paint this Halloween scene! Join in on Oct. 23 at either 1:30 or 3:30 pm, only $15/person, all supplies included, located in Tremonton. To...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eWhSR_0cMyXe8u00

Magical Market

Logan, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 140 East 2200 North, North Logan, UT 84341

Plan for food, games, crafts, shopping and activities for witches and wizards of all ages!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21LWFd_0cMyXe8u00

Oneida Quilt Guild meeting

Malad City, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 08:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Oneida County Quilt Guild Events Browse Oneida County Quilt Guild events any way you prefer. Use the map, view the events in a list, or on the events calendar by month. Share these events with...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Malad City, ID
City
Georgetown, ID
Local
Idaho Government
Reuters

Venezuelan government suspends negotiations with opposition

CARACAS/PRAIA, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Venezuela on Saturday said it would suspend negotiations with the opposition that were set to resume this weekend, after Cape Verde extradited Colombian businessman Alex Saab, a Venezuelan envoy, to the United States on money laundering charges. The announcement was made by Socialist party legislator...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Theaters#Cafe A More#Ut Celebrate Fall
NBC News

Russia records highest daily new Covid-19 case number

MOSCOW — Russia is reporting its largest daily number of new coronavirus infections, more than 70 percent up on the number a month ago as the country faces a sustained rise in cases. The national coronavirus task force on Sunday said 34,303 new infections were recorded in the previous day,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Malad City Daily

Malad City Daily

Malad City, ID
11
Followers
304
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Malad City Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy