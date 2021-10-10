Malad City calendar: Coming events

(MALAD CITY, ID) Live events are lining up on the Malad City calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Malad City:

georgetown, id North Logan, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 2297 Main St, North Logan, UT

Looking for local movie times and movie theaters in georgetown_id? Find the movies showing at theaters near you and buy movie tickets at Fandango.

Wine Tasting Every Friday From 3-6pm Lava Hot Springs, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 255 East Portneuf St, Lava Hot Springs, ID

Join us at the Riverside Inn's lobby level Cafe & A'more for wine tasting every Friday from 3 to 6 pm. Try wines from all over the world paired with appetizers. Open to the public. Must be 21...

Spooky House Paint Party! Tremonton, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 12:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 5035 W. Powerline Rd, Tremonton, UT

Celebrate Fall and everything creepy and spooky as we paint this Halloween scene! Join in on Oct. 23 at either 1:30 or 3:30 pm, only $15/person, all supplies included, located in Tremonton. To...

Magical Market Logan, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 140 East 2200 North, North Logan, UT 84341

Plan for food, games, crafts, shopping and activities for witches and wizards of all ages!

Oneida Quilt Guild meeting Malad City, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 08:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Oneida County Quilt Guild Events Browse Oneida County Quilt Guild events any way you prefer. Use the map, view the events in a list, or on the events calendar by month. Share these events with...