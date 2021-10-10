CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burney, CA

Burney calendar: What's coming up

 6 days ago

(BURNEY, CA) Burney is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Burney:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JBe6F_0cMyXbUj00

Flores de Verano, Flamenco en Vivo Dunsmuir

Dunsmuir, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 09:30 PM

Address: 5819 Sacramento Avenue, Dunsmuir, CA 96025

Flamenco dancer Savannah Fuentes and singer/guitarist Diego Amador Jr. bring their summer tour to Dunsmuir.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1I8WuT_0cMyXbUj00

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Shasta Lake, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Shasta Lake, CA 96019

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wFrc3_0cMyXbUj00

Palo Cedro 50 Mile Market

Palo Cedro, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 22037 Old 44 Dr, Palo Cedro, CA

This event listing provided for the Palo Cedro community events calendar. Community events are not associated with or sponsored by AARP, but may be of interest to you. We want to hear from you if...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aRzvc_0cMyXbUj00

The Goddess Within Women's Retreat

Mccloud, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: private location, McCloud, CA 96057

A high-frequency immersion for your inner goddess to emerge and shine

Reuters

Venezuelan government suspends negotiations with opposition

CARACAS/PRAIA, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Venezuela on Saturday said it would suspend negotiations with the opposition that were set to resume this weekend, after Cape Verde extradited Colombian businessman Alex Saab, a Venezuelan envoy, to the United States on money laundering charges. The announcement was made by Socialist party legislator...
NBC News

Russia records highest daily new Covid-19 case number

MOSCOW — Russia is reporting its largest daily number of new coronavirus infections, more than 70 percent up on the number a month ago as the country faces a sustained rise in cases. The national coronavirus task force on Sunday said 34,303 new infections were recorded in the previous day,...
Burney, CA
ABOUT

With Burney Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

