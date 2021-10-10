Burney calendar: What's coming up

(BURNEY, CA) Burney is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Burney:

Flores de Verano, Flamenco en Vivo Dunsmuir Dunsmuir, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 09:30 PM

Address: 5819 Sacramento Avenue, Dunsmuir, CA 96025

Flamenco dancer Savannah Fuentes and singer/guitarist Diego Amador Jr. bring their summer tour to Dunsmuir.

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles! Shasta Lake, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Shasta Lake, CA 96019

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles.

Palo Cedro 50 Mile Market Palo Cedro, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 22037 Old 44 Dr, Palo Cedro, CA

This event listing provided for the Palo Cedro community events calendar. Community events are not associated with or sponsored by AARP, but may be of interest to you. We want to hear from you if...

The Goddess Within Women's Retreat Mccloud, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: private location, McCloud, CA 96057

A high-frequency immersion for your inner goddess to emerge and shine