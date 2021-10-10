Franklinville events calendar

(FRANKLINVILLE, NY) Franklinville is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Franklinville:

Fall Festival 2021 — Ellicottville Now Ellicottville, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Chamber Executive Director Brian McFadden is pleased to report that Fall Festival is back, in a scaled-down, more family-friendly version. There will be about 20% fewer vendors in order for them...

Hinsdale House Ghost Hunt Hinsdale, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 05:00 AM

Address: 3830 McMahon Road, Hinsdale, NY 14743

Our Ghost Hunts at The Hinsdale House in Hinsdale, New York are not for the faint of heart.

PWP and Care Partners Support Group Ellicottville, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 12:30 PM

Address: 6499 Maples Rd, Ellicottville, NY

3rd Tuesday at 3:30 PM Contact:Kimberly OrthChristopher Jamele - 716-449-3795

Friends of the Cuba Library, Inc October Book Sale Cuba, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 39 E Main St, Cuba, NY

Friends of the Cuba Library, Inc. will hold their fall book sale the week of October 12 - 16th. They have a large selection of fiction and nonfiction: mysteries and thrillers, romance, Historical...

Home for the Holidays Cuba, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 16 W Main St, Cuba, NY

Home for the Holidays is on Facebook. To connect with Home for the Holidays, join Facebook today.