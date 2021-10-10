CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklinville, NY

Franklinville events calendar

Franklinville Updates
Franklinville Updates
 6 days ago

(FRANKLINVILLE, NY) Franklinville is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Franklinville:

Fall Festival 2021 — Ellicottville Now

Ellicottville, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Chamber Executive Director Brian McFadden is pleased to report that Fall Festival is back, in a scaled-down, more family-friendly version. There will be about 20% fewer vendors in order for them...

Hinsdale House Ghost Hunt

Hinsdale, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 05:00 AM

Address: 3830 McMahon Road, Hinsdale, NY 14743

Our Ghost Hunts at The Hinsdale House in Hinsdale, New York are not for the faint of heart.

PWP and Care Partners Support Group

Ellicottville, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 12:30 PM

Address: 6499 Maples Rd, Ellicottville, NY

3rd Tuesday at 3:30 PM Contact:Kimberly OrthChristopher Jamele - 716-449-3795

Friends of the Cuba Library, Inc October Book Sale

Cuba, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 39 E Main St, Cuba, NY

Friends of the Cuba Library, Inc. will hold their fall book sale the week of October 12 - 16th. They have a large selection of fiction and nonfiction: mysteries and thrillers, romance, Historical...

Home for the Holidays

Cuba, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 16 W Main St, Cuba, NY

Home for the Holidays is on Facebook. To connect with Home for the Holidays, join Facebook today.

Reuters

Venezuelan government suspends negotiations with opposition

CARACAS/PRAIA, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Venezuela on Saturday said it would suspend negotiations with the opposition that were set to resume this weekend, after Cape Verde extradited Colombian businessman Alex Saab, a Venezuelan envoy, to the United States on money laundering charges. The announcement was made by Socialist party legislator...
POLITICS
NBC News

Russia records highest daily new Covid-19 case number

MOSCOW — Russia is reporting its largest daily number of new coronavirus infections, more than 70 percent up on the number a month ago as the country faces a sustained rise in cases. The national coronavirus task force on Sunday said 34,303 new infections were recorded in the previous day,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
