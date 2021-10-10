Hobart calendar: What's coming up

(HOBART, OK) Live events are coming to Hobart.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Hobart:

9 Dine & 9 Altus AFB, Altus, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 209 Fir Dr # 35, Altus AFB, OK

9 Dine & 9 at Windy Trails Golf Course | 18 hole, 209 E Fir Dr, Altus, OK 73523, Altus, United States on Fri Oct 29 2021 at 05:00 pm

Chronic Docs Patient drive sponsored by Deez Vibez Altus, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 400 East Broadway Street, Altus, OK 73521

$25 doctor recommendations $25 renewals $25 upload assistance State fee $104.30 without Soonercare, Medicare or Medicaid State fee $22.50 w/

AFGE Altus District 9 Training Altus, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 2804 N Main St, Altus, OK

Explore all upcoming collective bargaining events in Altus, Oklahoma, find information & tickets for upcoming collective bargaining events happening in Altus, Oklahoma.

ADULT: Fall Tile Design Sentinel, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 210 Main St, Sentinel, OK

Fall Celebration: Come out & enjoy some fun by making your own autumnal design on ceramic tiles! Please register ahead of time. All supplies will

Vendors Needed Hometown Harvest Hobart, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Address: 316 S Main St, Hobart, OK

Vendors are needed for our 3rd Hometown Harvest. Vendor fees are $25 and $20 for electric. Call the Main Street office at 580-726-2553 for more information