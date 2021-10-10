CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hobart, OK

Hobart calendar: What's coming up

Hobart Post
Hobart Post
 6 days ago

(HOBART, OK) Live events are coming to Hobart.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Hobart:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VVmb2_0cMyXYnQ00

9 Dine & 9

Altus AFB, Altus, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 209 Fir Dr # 35, Altus AFB, OK

9 Dine & 9 at Windy Trails Golf Course | 18 hole, 209 E Fir Dr, Altus, OK 73523, Altus, United States on Fri Oct 29 2021 at 05:00 pm

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XMTTs_0cMyXYnQ00

Chronic Docs Patient drive sponsored by Deez Vibez

Altus, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 400 East Broadway Street, Altus, OK 73521

$25 doctor recommendations $25 renewals $25 upload assistance State fee $104.30 without Soonercare, Medicare or Medicaid State fee $22.50 w/

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VvH0m_0cMyXYnQ00

AFGE Altus District 9 Training

Altus, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 2804 N Main St, Altus, OK

Explore all upcoming collective bargaining events in Altus, Oklahoma, find information & tickets for upcoming collective bargaining events happening in Altus, Oklahoma.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ibguD_0cMyXYnQ00

ADULT: Fall Tile Design

Sentinel, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 210 Main St, Sentinel, OK

Fall Celebration: Come out & enjoy some fun by making your own autumnal design on ceramic tiles! Please register ahead of time. All supplies will

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jYFcy_0cMyXYnQ00

Vendors Needed Hometown Harvest

Hobart, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Address: 316 S Main St, Hobart, OK

Vendors are needed for our 3rd Hometown Harvest. Vendor fees are $25 and $20 for electric. Call the Main Street office at 580-726-2553 for more information

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sentinel, OK
Altus, OK
Government
City
Hobart, OK
Local
Oklahoma Government
City
Altus, OK
City
Altus Afb, OK
State
Oklahoma State
Reuters

Venezuelan government suspends negotiations with opposition

CARACAS/PRAIA, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Venezuela on Saturday said it would suspend negotiations with the opposition that were set to resume this weekend, after Cape Verde extradited Colombian businessman Alex Saab, a Venezuelan envoy, to the United States on money laundering charges. The announcement was made by Socialist party legislator...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Collective Bargaining#Medicare#State#Medicaid#Hometown Harvest
NBC News

Russia records highest daily new Covid-19 case number

MOSCOW — Russia is reporting its largest daily number of new coronavirus infections, more than 70 percent up on the number a month ago as the country faces a sustained rise in cases. The national coronavirus task force on Sunday said 34,303 new infections were recorded in the previous day,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Hobart Post

Hobart Post

Hobart, OK
29
Followers
270
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Hobart Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy