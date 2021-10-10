CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Linden, TX

Linden calendar: Events coming up

Linden Updates
 6 days ago

(LINDEN, TX) Live events are coming to Linden.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Linden area:

Gene Watson at Music City Texas Theater

Linden, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 108 Legion St, Linden, TX

Tickets go on sale to patrons of Music City Texas Theater September 20 and to the public September 28.

Hughes Springs Cruise Nights

Hughes Springs, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Cruise Night in Hughes Springs, Texas on the 3rd FRIDAY of each month of MAY – OCTOBER Food vendor on site. Drawings and prizes each month!

Annual 5K Walk/Run

Atlanta, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 206 N William St, Atlanta, TX

The Annual 5K Walk/Run begins at 9AM in downtown Atlanta in front of the Wellness Center on William Street. An added feature is the Pump and Run Event that begins at 7:30 AM. Prizes will be...

Peter Donegan

Jefferson, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 10:30 AM

Address: 119 W Austin St, Jefferson, TX

Country Music, Americana singer-songwriter. Son of the legendary Lonnie Donegan and star of The Voice UK.

Jennifer McMullen solo acoustic gig at McGarity's

Jefferson, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 208 W Dallas St, Jefferson, TX

Jennifer McMullen performs a solo acoustic gg every Thursday from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at McGarity's Restaurant & Saloon. You don't want to miss this powerhouse of a voice!

NBC News

Russia records highest daily new Covid-19 case number

MOSCOW — Russia is reporting its largest daily number of new coronavirus infections, more than 70 percent up on the number a month ago as the country faces a sustained rise in cases. The national coronavirus task force on Sunday said 34,303 new infections were recorded in the previous day,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Linden Updates

Linden Updates

Linden, TX
61
Followers
282
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Linden Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

