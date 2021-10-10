What’s up New Bloomfield: Local events calendar

(NEW BLOOMFIELD, PA) New Bloomfield has a full slate of live events coming up.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around New Bloomfield:

CW @ Mountain Stone Inn New Bloomfield, PA

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 14 Soule Rd, New Bloomfield, PA

We'll be playing at the Mountain Stone Inn in New Bloomfield from 9pm-1am!

Halloween Black Out - lights off event! — TERROR FARM Newport, PA

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 236 Spott St, Newport, PA

HALLOWEEN BLACK OUT EVENT - This will be an extreme event - all lights will be turned off in the Haunt, and your group will have only a single glow stick to get through the haunt! This event will...

Healthy Kids Running Series Fall 2021 - New Bloomfield, PA New Bloomfield, PA

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 10:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 11:30 AM

Address: 300 W High St, New Bloomfield, PA

The Healthy Kids Running Series Fall 2021 - New Bloomfield, PA is on Sunday September 12, 2021 to Sunday October 10, 2021. It includes the following events: PreK 2/3 Yr Old - 50 Yard Dash, PreK...

Yoga ai Chiostri di Santa Caterina, Finale Ligure (SV) Elliottsburg, PA

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 01:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Address: Via Lancellotto, 17024 Finale Ligure

Una mattinata all'insegna del benessere per tutte le età e livelli all'interno dei suggestivi Chiostri di Santa Caterina.

Arts for All: Inclusive Art PM Classes Newport, PA

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 03:59 PM

Address: 67 N 4th St, Newport, PA

Explore and express yourself through art in free, inclusive art classes through PCCA’s partnership with the Arc of Cumberland & Perry Counties (CPARC) and art instructor Tom Oakes. Arts for All...