CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New Bloomfield, PA

What’s up New Bloomfield: Local events calendar

New Bloomfield Times
New Bloomfield Times
 6 days ago

(NEW BLOOMFIELD, PA) New Bloomfield has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around New Bloomfield:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wWacn_0cMyXW1y00

CW @ Mountain Stone Inn

New Bloomfield, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 14 Soule Rd, New Bloomfield, PA

We'll be playing at the Mountain Stone Inn in New Bloomfield from 9pm-1am!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45Mry3_0cMyXW1y00

Halloween Black Out - lights off event! — TERROR FARM

Newport, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 236 Spott St, Newport, PA

HALLOWEEN BLACK OUT EVENT - This will be an extreme event - all lights will be turned off in the Haunt, and your group will have only a single glow stick to get through the haunt! This event will...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ORoQZ_0cMyXW1y00

Healthy Kids Running Series Fall 2021 - New Bloomfield, PA

New Bloomfield, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 10:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 11:30 AM

Address: 300 W High St, New Bloomfield, PA

The Healthy Kids Running Series Fall 2021 - New Bloomfield, PA is on Sunday September 12, 2021 to Sunday October 10, 2021. It includes the following events: PreK 2/3 Yr Old - 50 Yard Dash, PreK...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WT0qA_0cMyXW1y00

Yoga ai Chiostri di Santa Caterina, Finale Ligure (SV)

Elliottsburg, PA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 01:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Address: Via Lancellotto, 17024 Finale Ligure

Una mattinata all'insegna del benessere per tutte le età e livelli all'interno dei suggestivi Chiostri di Santa Caterina.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0G2J0s_0cMyXW1y00

Arts for All: Inclusive Art PM Classes

Newport, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 03:59 PM

Address: 67 N 4th St, Newport, PA

Explore and express yourself through art in free, inclusive art classes through PCCA’s partnership with the Arc of Cumberland & Perry Counties (CPARC) and art instructor Tom Oakes. Arts for All...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Newport, PA
Government
City
Bloomfield, PA
City
Newport, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
New Bloomfield, PA
Reuters

Venezuelan government suspends negotiations with opposition

CARACAS/PRAIA, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Venezuela on Saturday said it would suspend negotiations with the opposition that were set to resume this weekend, after Cape Verde extradited Colombian businessman Alex Saab, a Venezuelan envoy, to the United States on money laundering charges. The announcement was made by Socialist party legislator...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Events#New Technologies#Art#Haunt#Sun Nov 11#Pa Explore#Pcca#Cparc
NBC News

Russia records highest daily new Covid-19 case number

MOSCOW — Russia is reporting its largest daily number of new coronavirus infections, more than 70 percent up on the number a month ago as the country faces a sustained rise in cases. The national coronavirus task force on Sunday said 34,303 new infections were recorded in the previous day,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
New Bloomfield Times

New Bloomfield Times

New Bloomfield, PA
28
Followers
319
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With New Bloomfield Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy