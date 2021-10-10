Events on the Kingman calendar

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
 6 days ago

(KINGMAN, KS) Kingman has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Kingman:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UWPfr_0cMyXV9F00

Harper County Farmers Market

Harper, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Please use "Flag This Event" to alert us about content that is inappropriate or needs immediate attention. Nothing you submit will be shared with other site visitors. Details Title: Harper County...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iYfrp_0cMyXV9F00

Trinity Academy Girls Varsity Volleyball @ Garden Plain

Garden Plain, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 09:00 PM

The Garden Plain (KS) varsity volleyball team has a home conference match vs. Trinity Academy (Wichita, KS) on Tuesday, October 19 @ 10p.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35qV6u_0cMyXV9F00

Halloween Show

Kingman, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 1225 N Golf Rd, Kingman, KS

LIVE covers of all your favorites! Come hang out with The Other Guys! NO COVER!!!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20hJce_0cMyXV9F00

Jungle Juniors Activity Hour

Goddard, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 1000 S Hawkins Ln, Goddard, KS

Come join us for some fun activities, crafts, games, storytime, and of course animal visits! We’ll be outdoors and spread between different rooms to help with social distancing. Link to book here...

Extended Flashlight Tours

Goddard, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Address: 1000 S Hawkins Ln, Goddard, KS

We have great news! Our 2021 Flashlight Tours are now extended through October 22nd giving you a rare chance to witness nocturnal wildlife while learning from one of our professional tour guides...

