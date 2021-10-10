Events on the Kingman calendar

(KINGMAN, KS) Kingman has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Kingman:

Harper County Farmers Market Harper, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Trinity Academy Girls Varsity Volleyball @ Garden Plain Garden Plain, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 09:00 PM

The Garden Plain (KS) varsity volleyball team has a home conference match vs. Trinity Academy (Wichita, KS) on Tuesday, October 19 @ 10p.

Halloween Show Kingman, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 1225 N Golf Rd, Kingman, KS

LIVE covers of all your favorites! Come hang out with The Other Guys! NO COVER!!!

Jungle Juniors Activity Hour Goddard, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 1000 S Hawkins Ln, Goddard, KS

Come join us for some fun activities, crafts, games, storytime, and of course animal visits! We’ll be outdoors and spread between different rooms to help with social distancing. Link to book here...

Extended Flashlight Tours Goddard, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Address: 1000 S Hawkins Ln, Goddard, KS

We have great news! Our 2021 Flashlight Tours are now extended through October 22nd giving you a rare chance to witness nocturnal wildlife while learning from one of our professional tour guides...