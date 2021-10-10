Live events on the horizon in Afton
(AFTON, WY) Live events are coming to Afton.
With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
These events are coming up in the Afton area:
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM
Address: 444 Washington St, Afton, WY
Actors and Comedians join Star Valley's own Katie Roberts in a show that will make you laugh until your sides hurt.
Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 PM
Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 06:00 PM
Address: 444 Washington St, Afton, WY
Local sweethearts Daphne and James Arbizu perform with their children in a concert you won't want to miss. Talent definitely seems to be a gene in this family. If you want to raise musicians for...
