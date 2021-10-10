CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glasgow, MT

Glasgow calendar: What's coming up

Glasgow News Watch
 6 days ago

(GLASGOW, MT) Glasgow is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Glasgow area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09glSD_0cMyXPqt00

A Magic Mike Experience! Glasgow, MT

Glasgow, MT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 10:30 PM

Address: 407 1st Avenue South, Glasgow, MT 59230

LADIES, MARK YOUR CALENDARS! Its Girls Night Out! GET READY for a special MAGIC MIKE EXPERIENCE! Get your tickets before they sell out!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4getJF_0cMyXPqt00

Northeast Montana Firearm Frenzy

Glasgow, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 20414134301100000, Glasgow, MT

Northeast Montana Firearm FrenzyValley County Ridge Runners Saddle Club5:00 PM - 9:00 PMContact(s)Missouri Milk River MT0022@ducks.org

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tx8QG_0cMyXPqt00

Intermediate Desktop Quickbooks Glasgow

Glasgow, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 54250 US-2, Glasgow, MT

Join us for a day of Intermediate Desktop Quickbooks, we will expand on the basics of accounting, navigating Quickbooks, entering transactions, running reports and much more. **********Limited...

Reuters

Venezuelan government suspends negotiations with opposition

CARACAS/PRAIA, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Venezuela on Saturday said it would suspend negotiations with the opposition that were set to resume this weekend, after Cape Verde extradited Colombian businessman Alex Saab, a Venezuelan envoy, to the United States on money laundering charges. The announcement was made by Socialist party legislator...
POLITICS
NBC News

Russia records highest daily new Covid-19 case number

MOSCOW — Russia is reporting its largest daily number of new coronavirus infections, more than 70 percent up on the number a month ago as the country faces a sustained rise in cases. The national coronavirus task force on Sunday said 34,303 new infections were recorded in the previous day,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Glasgow News Watch

Glasgow, MT
With Glasgow News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

