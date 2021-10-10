Glasgow calendar: What's coming up
(GLASGOW, MT) Glasgow is ready for live events.
With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
These events are coming up in the Glasgow area:
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 10:30 PM
Address: 407 1st Avenue South, Glasgow, MT 59230
LADIES, MARK YOUR CALENDARS! Its Girls Night Out! GET READY for a special MAGIC MIKE EXPERIENCE! Get your tickets before they sell out!
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM
Address: 20414134301100000, Glasgow, MT
Northeast Montana Firearm FrenzyValley County Ridge Runners Saddle Club5:00 PM - 9:00 PMContact(s)Missouri Milk River MT0022@ducks.org
Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 08:00 AM
Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 12:00 PM
Address: 54250 US-2, Glasgow, MT
Join us for a day of Intermediate Desktop Quickbooks, we will expand on the basics of accounting, navigating Quickbooks, entering transactions, running reports and much more. **********Limited...
Comments / 0