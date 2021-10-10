CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Burns, OR

Burns events calendar

Burns Bulletin
Burns Bulletin
 6 days ago

(BURNS, OR) Live events are lining up on the Burns calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Burns:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kt4sB_0cMyXMRw00

Walking Class

Burns, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 04:30 AM

Address: 17 S Alder Ave, Burns, OR

A walking class is being held at the Harney County Senior Center and Community Services Center, on November 3rd, 2020 from 10:00AM to 11:30AM indoors

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hsnx6_0cMyXMRw00

Harney County Democrats

Hines, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Harney County Democrats meet the second Monday of each month at 6:30 pm at the Hines City Council Room, 101 E Barnes in Hines

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12H7Db_0cMyXMRw00

Burns Planning Commission

Burns, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 242 S Broadway Ave, Burns, OR

The Burns Planning Commission meets the third Thursday of each month.

Learn More

Community & Senior Lunch

Burns, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 17 S Alder Ave, Burns, OR

Enjoy a great meal at the Senior & Community Center. Menu can be found on the website: http://co.harney.or.us/index.php/senior-community-services-center-home Community members and Businesses...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DSxez_0cMyXMRw00

Goth Invasion of Burns

Burns, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 08:17 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 11:17 PM

Goth Invasion of Burns at Burns, Oregon, United States on Fri Oct 29 2021 at 08:17 pm to Sun Oct 31 2021 at 11:17 pm

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Burns, OR
State
Oregon State
City
Hines, OR
Local
Oregon Government
Reuters

Venezuelan government suspends negotiations with opposition

CARACAS/PRAIA, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Venezuela on Saturday said it would suspend negotiations with the opposition that were set to resume this weekend, after Cape Verde extradited Colombian businessman Alex Saab, a Venezuelan envoy, to the United States on money laundering charges. The announcement was made by Socialist party legislator...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senior Center#Live Events#Stand Up Comedy#Democrats#Community#Sun Oct 10
NBC News

Russia records highest daily new Covid-19 case number

MOSCOW — Russia is reporting its largest daily number of new coronavirus infections, more than 70 percent up on the number a month ago as the country faces a sustained rise in cases. The national coronavirus task force on Sunday said 34,303 new infections were recorded in the previous day,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Burns Bulletin

Burns Bulletin

Burns, OR
25
Followers
313
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Burns Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy