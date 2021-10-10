Burns events calendar

(BURNS, OR) Live events are lining up on the Burns calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Burns:

Walking Class Burns, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 04:30 AM

Address: 17 S Alder Ave, Burns, OR

A walking class is being held at the Harney County Senior Center and Community Services Center, on November 3rd, 2020 from 10:00AM to 11:30AM indoors

Harney County Democrats Hines, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Harney County Democrats meet the second Monday of each month at 6:30 pm at the Hines City Council Room, 101 E Barnes in Hines

Burns Planning Commission Burns, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 242 S Broadway Ave, Burns, OR

The Burns Planning Commission meets the third Thursday of each month.

Community & Senior Lunch Burns, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 17 S Alder Ave, Burns, OR

Enjoy a great meal at the Senior & Community Center. Menu can be found on the website: http://co.harney.or.us/index.php/senior-community-services-center-home Community members and Businesses...

Goth Invasion of Burns Burns, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 08:17 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 11:17 PM

Goth Invasion of Burns at Burns, Oregon, United States on Fri Oct 29 2021 at 08:17 pm to Sun Oct 31 2021 at 11:17 pm