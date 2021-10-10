Burns events calendar
(BURNS, OR) Live events are lining up on the Burns calendar.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Burns:
Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 03:30 AM
Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 04:30 AM
Address: 17 S Alder Ave, Burns, OR
A walking class is being held at the Harney County Senior Center and Community Services Center, on November 3rd, 2020 from 10:00AM to 11:30AM indoors
Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 06:30 PM
Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 07:30 PM
Harney County Democrats meet the second Monday of each month at 6:30 pm at the Hines City Council Room, 101 E Barnes in Hines
Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 07:00 PM
Address: 242 S Broadway Ave, Burns, OR
The Burns Planning Commission meets the third Thursday of each month.
Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 12:00 AM
Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 01:00 PM
Address: 17 S Alder Ave, Burns, OR
Enjoy a great meal at the Senior & Community Center. Menu can be found on the website: http://co.harney.or.us/index.php/senior-community-services-center-home Community members and Businesses...
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 08:17 PM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 11:17 PM
Goth Invasion of Burns at Burns, Oregon, United States on Fri Oct 29 2021 at 08:17 pm to Sun Oct 31 2021 at 11:17 pm
