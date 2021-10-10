Live events coming up in San Saba

(SAN SABA, TX) San Saba has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in San Saba:

Oldies But Goodies Car Show and Social Club Llano, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

A small group of people who like Cars, Trucks, Motorcycles, Etc. We Gather every Friday Nights on Square , Llano Tx

Zombie Crawl - Off-road haunted experience Llano, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Nov 11, 01:00 AM

Address: 4111 TX-29 E, Llano, TX

Come and experience a ghostly night adventure like no other. The 3 day Curse of OffCamber is upon us. Bring the little ones out to the haunted campus for some cursed Treats. Of course watch out...

LIVE MUSIC - Reuben Darnell Llano, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 107 W Main St, Llano, TX

Country music on stage by the one and only Reuben Darnell! Per usual, no cover!

Llano Xtreme Bull Riding — Untitled Llano, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 2200 W Ranch Rd 152, Llano, TX

6th Annual Llano X-treme Bull Riding. October 16 @ 7:30 at the John L Kuykendall Event Center

The Godfather of Austin Blues W.C. Clark live at the Bend General Store Bend, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 438 County Rd 436, Bend, TX

The Godfather of Texas Blues W.C. Clark will play at the Bend General Store OCT 23RD. W.C. will play at 7pm. Ru Coleman and the Big Hurt will open. AT 3PM. Call the Store to reserve tables...