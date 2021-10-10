CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Saba, TX

Live events coming up in San Saba

San Saba Dispatch
San Saba Dispatch
 6 days ago

(SAN SABA, TX) San Saba has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in San Saba:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46BWqR_0cMyXLZD00

Oldies But Goodies Car Show and Social Club

Llano, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

A small group of people who like Cars, Trucks, Motorcycles, Etc. We Gather every Friday Nights on Square , Llano Tx

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UGSkv_0cMyXLZD00

Zombie Crawl - Off-road haunted experience

Llano, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Nov 11, 01:00 AM

Address: 4111 TX-29 E, Llano, TX

Come and experience a ghostly night adventure like no other. The 3 day Curse of OffCamber is upon us. Bring the little ones out to the haunted campus for some cursed Treats. Of course watch out...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4G5RKD_0cMyXLZD00

LIVE MUSIC - Reuben Darnell

Llano, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 107 W Main St, Llano, TX

Country music on stage by the one and only Reuben Darnell! Per usual, no cover!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25v9dW_0cMyXLZD00

Llano Xtreme Bull Riding — Untitled

Llano, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 2200 W Ranch Rd 152, Llano, TX

6th Annual Llano X-treme Bull Riding. October 16 @ 7:30 at the John L Kuykendall Event Center

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jOGzU_0cMyXLZD00

The Godfather of Austin Blues W.C. Clark live at the Bend General Store

Bend, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 438 County Rd 436, Bend, TX

The Godfather of Texas Blues W.C. Clark will play at the Bend General Store OCT 23RD. W.C. will play at 7pm. Ru Coleman and the Big Hurt will open. AT 3PM. Call the Store to reserve tables...

San Saba Dispatch

San Saba Dispatch

San Saba, TX
ABOUT

With San Saba Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

