Walsenburg, CO

Live events on the horizon in Walsenburg

Walsenburg News Watch
 6 days ago

(WALSENBURG, CO) Walsenburg is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Walsenburg:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SJhlg_0cMyXJnl00

Fundraiser for upcoming Missions

Rye, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 6685 CO-165, Rye, CO

Fundraiser for upcoming Missions is on Facebook. To connect with Fundraiser for upcoming Missions, join Facebook today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NxGrB_0cMyXJnl00

Funeral service

Walsenburg, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 601 S Leon Ave, Walsenburg, CO

Here is Charlene Anselmo’s obituary. Please accept Echovita’s sincere condolences. We are sad to announce that on September 26, 2021, at the age of 69, Charlene Anselmo (Walsenburg, Colorado...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20XeQl_0cMyXJnl00

OPEN AUDITIONS

La Veta, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 127 W Francisco St, La Veta, CO

Open Auditions for Francisco Center for Performing Arts Winter 2021 Melodrama/Olio and Summer 2022 Musical “Little Shop of Horrors”: Open to ages 14 and up, male and female. Come join the most...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YyFb7_0cMyXJnl00

What We Have Become Tour

Trinidad, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Address: 125 N. Chestnut St., Trinidad, CO 81082

The masked men of the progressive metal band Infinite Conscious will be touring through CO in support of their new album What We Have Become

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rGinv_0cMyXJnl00

SONIC BLOOM 2022

Rye, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 03:20 AM

Address: 732 Co Rd 653, Spanish Peaks Country, CO 81069

GA, VIP, Car-Camping, RV/Oversize & Parking Passes Available Plus RV Rentals & Services, Tent Rentals, Shuttles, Showers, Massages & more

