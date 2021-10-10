What’s up Fort Kent: Local events calendar

(FORT KENT, ME) Fort Kent is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Fort Kent:

Fabulous Rails and Sails Fall Excursion of New England (copy) Caribou, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 PM

FABULOUS RAILS AND SAILS FALL EXCURSION OF NEW ENGLAND Kennebunkport Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, Berkshires! October 9-14 You will begin your New England experience with a Historic Boston Tour...

Take It Outside Adult Series - Scopan Mountain Day Hike Caribou, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 55 Bennett Dr, Caribou, ME

Take It Outside Adult Series for area residents 18 and over. Outings and Classes to Help Adults "Fall" into Shape.... Registration TBA October 14 – Scopan Mountain Day Hike – $20 lunch included...

Diabetes Self-Management Education and Support Group Fort Kent, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 10:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 12:30 PM

Address: 194 E Main St, Fort Kent, ME

All classes are offered virtually and live. Participants MUST register in advance for either the live or the in-person classes. For in-person classes, CDC

Caribou's Fall Arts and Crafts Festival Caribou, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 308 Sweden St, Caribou, ME

Aroostook County's oldest & largest crafts fair! Why start Christmas shopping after Thanksgiving? Displaying exquisite work of professional Maine craft artists showing their creations! Featuring...

Crunk Witch - Live at Eureka! Stockholm, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 5 School Rd, Stockholm, ME

Crunk Witch - Live at Eureka! is on Facebook. To connect with Crunk Witch - Live at Eureka!, join Facebook today.