Blanding events coming up

(BLANDING, UT) Live events are coming to Blanding.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Blanding:

BOSS How-To: Position Yourself in Your Market Blanding, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Address: 238 N 100 E, Blanding, UT

Are you working to build your business, but struggling with being consistent, focusing on what’s important, and reaching those you’re meant to serve? I want to help you! You’re invited! To join us...

Artist Market Bluff, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 3rd East and Mulberry, Bluff Rd, Bluff, UT

2021 Bluff Arts Festival Artist Market October 16, 2021 10 am - 5 pm Please mark your calendars for the Bluff Arts Festival Artist Market! This is a one-day, in-person market at the Bluff...

Lessons from an Unknown Prospect Bluff, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:30 PM

Address: 210 7th E, Bluff, UT

A natural pigment discussion by University of Utah professor Elpitha Tsoutsounakis About this Event Unknown Prospect is a particular place on a map, but also a body of work surveying so-called...

bluff, ut Bluff, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Writing Sense: Adding to a Deep Map of Place Bluff, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 250 Main St, Bluff, UT

Literary Art Events in Bluff- Look out for opportunities to attend poetry events, literary gatherings and writing workshops happening in Bluff.