Spicer, MN

Spicer events coming up

Spicer Updates
Spicer Updates
 6 days ago

(SPICER, MN) Spicer is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Spicer:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gHnG4_0cMyXG9a00

greenwald, mn

Spicer, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 151 Progress Cir, Spicer, MN

Looking for local movie times and movie theaters in greenwald_mn? Find the movies showing at theaters near you and buy movie tickets at Fandango.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QjYhT_0cMyXG9a00

Marathon Way Station - Spicer

Spicer, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 3400 113th Ave NE, Spicer, MN

Clergy in Appointments; Welcome to the Marathon Way Station! It has been a long, hard season of ministry, and as a recent article coined, the “...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29939U_0cMyXG9a00

Colic, Reflux, and Ear Infections

Spicer, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Nov 11, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Nov 11, 05:30 PM

Address: 174 Lake Avenue North, Spicer, MN 56288

Colic, reflux, and ear infections. Why might they happen and how we can help.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fGemH_0cMyXG9a00

Minnesota Star Watch

Spicer, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 12718 10th St NE, Spicer, MN

Minnesota Star Watch Friday, October 22 from 7-9 PM at Prairie Woods Environmental Learning Center Register at: https://tce.me/hLq7o5 $19 Individual; $34 Family Registration deadline: October 8...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KdJ29_0cMyXG9a00

Baile Gigante!

Willmar, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Apr 04, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Apr 04, 10:00 PM

Address: 2707 Arena Drive, Willmar, MN 56201

Sapito Entertainment presents to you A.B. Quintanilla lll and Los Kumbia All Starz , Obzesion and Los Lobos Norteños! VIP Contact 3202950173

With Spicer Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

