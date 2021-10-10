Yuma calendar: Events coming up
(YUMA, CO) Live events are coming to Yuma.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Yuma:
Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 04:30 PM
Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 05:30 AM
Come join us for a discussion on the groundbreaking work of the founding fathers establishing a new form of government through the United States Constitution
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM
Address: 410 W Hoag Ave, Yuma, CO
The #1 Tribute to Garth Brooks Having played to sold-out crowds across the U.S., GARTH LIVE! is a stunning tribute to the music of Garth Brooks featuring Drew Baloh, who has an uncanny resemblance...
Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 06:30 PM
