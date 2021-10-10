CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dover-foxcroft, ME

Live events coming up in Dover Foxcroft

Dover-Foxcroft Updates
Dover-Foxcroft Updates
 6 days ago

(DOVER FOXCROFT, ME) Live events are lining up on the Dover Foxcroft calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Dover Foxcroft area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NW1mP_0cMyXEO800

Bartlettyarns Fiber Shed Influencer Weekend

Harmony, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 12:30 PM

Address: 20 Water St, Harmony, ME

Iconic Maine Business is a leading influencer in the local fiber shed community in the Northeast and across the USA. Mini-Sessions on basic fiber prep; processing your fiber by a mill and what are...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32cr4t_0cMyXEO800

Trail Work & Boundary Work at Medawisla Lodge

Greenville, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Address: 15 Moosehead Lake Rd, Greenville, ME

Medawisla Lodge, Greenville, ME, Maine, Downeast and Acadia, ME United States

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CKIpk_0cMyXEO800

Remote Paradise: Spencer Pond Adventure — Maine Yoga Adventures

Greenville, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: Unnamed Road, Greenville, ME

Join Maine Yoga Adventures for a fabulous off the grid, foliage saturated, tucked away in the wilderness, waterfront weekend! Adventurers will enjoy a cozy cabin stay in the wilderness with lots...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3T8M78_0cMyXEO800

1st Annual Mainely Pastures Event

Charleston, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Join us for our first annual Mainely Pastures Event! Saturday October 23, we will be open with the food trailer, have a corn hole tournament along with live music! So dig out your dancing shoes...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MW5HO_0cMyXEO800

Halloween Costume Party!

Greenville, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Moosehead AfterHours is exited to announce our very first Halloween Party on Sunday, October 31, 2021 at the HISTORIC Greenville Inn! Tickets will be available soon. Make sure to sign up for our...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
City
Dover-foxcroft, ME
Dover-foxcroft, ME
Government
Local
Maine Government
City
Greenville, ME
Reuters

Venezuelan government suspends negotiations with opposition

CARACAS/PRAIA, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Venezuela on Saturday said it would suspend negotiations with the opposition that were set to resume this weekend, after Cape Verde extradited Colombian businessman Alex Saab, a Venezuelan envoy, to the United States on money laundering charges. The announcement was made by Socialist party legislator...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Halloween Party#Dancing Shoes#Iconic Maine Business#Mini Sessions#Sun Oct 10
NBC News

Russia records highest daily new Covid-19 case number

MOSCOW — Russia is reporting its largest daily number of new coronavirus infections, more than 70 percent up on the number a month ago as the country faces a sustained rise in cases. The national coronavirus task force on Sunday said 34,303 new infections were recorded in the previous day,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Dover-Foxcroft Updates

Dover-Foxcroft Updates

Dover-Foxcroft, ME
9
Followers
87
Post
236
Views
ABOUT

With Dover-Foxcroft Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy