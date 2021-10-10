Live events coming up in Cherokee Village

(CHEROKEE VILLAGE, AR) Cherokee Village has a full slate of live events coming up.

These events are coming up in the Cherokee Village area:

Tech Talk + Meetup @ Wages Brewing Co. West Plains, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 1382 Bill Virdon Blvd, West Plains, MO

Sharpen your tech skills or learn new ones while sipping a local craft beer at this monthly networking event hosted by Ozarks Small Business Incubator.

Fall Deocations Cherokee Village, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 1 West Cherokee Village Mall, Cherokee Village, AR

Acrylic pour. Bowl and tile. Great fall decoations for your home or to give as a gift.

Spooktacular Mammoth Spring, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

List of City of Mammoth Spring upcoming events. Workshops Events by City of Mammoth Spring. http://www.mammothspring.org. Events - Spooktacular, 37th Annual An

Art at OzSBI - Kelli Albin's Artwork West Plains, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 02:30 PM

Address: 408 Washington Ave, West Plains, MO

ART DISPLAY AT OZSBI FEATURING THE WORK OF KELLI ALBIN OCTOBER THROUGH DECEMBER 2021 WEST PLAINS, MO - The West Plains Council on the Arts (WPCA) and Ozarks Small Business Incubator (OzSBI) have...

Randolph County Farmers Market Pocahontas, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 1966 US-62 West, Pocahontas, AR

Season:Summer Market Hours:Open May 1, 2021Tuesdays, 4pm - 6pmSaturdays, 9am - 12pmLocation:Orscheln parking lot in Pocahontas