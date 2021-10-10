CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cherokee Village, AR

Live events coming up in Cherokee Village

Cherokee Village Times
Cherokee Village Times
 6 days ago

(CHEROKEE VILLAGE, AR) Cherokee Village has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Cherokee Village area:



Tech Talk + Meetup @ Wages Brewing Co.

West Plains, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 1382 Bill Virdon Blvd, West Plains, MO

Sharpen your tech skills or learn new ones while sipping a local craft beer at this monthly networking event hosted by Ozarks Small Business Incubator.



Fall Deocations

Cherokee Village, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 1 West Cherokee Village Mall, Cherokee Village, AR

Acrylic pour. Bowl and tile. Great fall decoations for your home or to give as a gift.



Spooktacular

Mammoth Spring, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

List of City of Mammoth Spring upcoming events. Workshops Events by City of Mammoth Spring. http://www.mammothspring.org. Events - Spooktacular, 37th Annual An



Art at OzSBI - Kelli Albin's Artwork

West Plains, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 02:30 PM

Address: 408 Washington Ave, West Plains, MO

ART DISPLAY AT OZSBI FEATURING THE WORK OF KELLI ALBIN OCTOBER THROUGH DECEMBER 2021 WEST PLAINS, MO - The West Plains Council on the Arts (WPCA) and Ozarks Small Business Incubator (OzSBI) have...



Randolph County Farmers Market

Pocahontas, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 1966 US-62 West, Pocahontas, AR

Season:Summer Market Hours:Open May 1, 2021Tuesdays, 4pm - 6pmSaturdays, 9am - 12pmLocation:Orscheln parking lot in Pocahontas

