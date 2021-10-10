Events on the Eutawville calendar

(EUTAWVILLE, SC) Eutawville has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Eutawville:

Princess Tea Party, Photos, Horse Rides, MORE! Holly Hill, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Guess what? We’ve got 3 princesses coming to Crosswind Farm. Cinderella, Belle, and Sleeping Beauty They’re visiting from their various magical castles to visit us. Your children can do a meet and...

Skinful Halloween Ridgeville, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 7338 Peirce Rd, Ridgeville, SC

The Skinful Society is for good-hearted people who don’t hate, that never discriminate, and love to let their freak flag fly. Become a member of the Skinful Society today to attend the private...

MMA Varsity Football @ Cross Cross, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 06:30 PM

The Cross (SC) varsity football team has a home conference game vs. Military Magnet Academy (North Charleston, SC) on Friday, October 15 @ 7:30p.

Boo at the Zoo event with candy, games, animals, vendors Holly Hill, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

🎃 Come join us for our Boo at the Zoo October 30th, 2021 2-5 pm 🏚 799 Target Rd. Holly Hill, SC 29059 We have so many vendors, games, candy, and MORE!! 🎫 $10 per child for advance tickets. Once...

Calhoun Academy/Santee State Park Invitational Santee, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 251 State Park Rd, Santee, SC

MileSplits official meet page for the 2021 Calhoun Academy/Santee State Park Invitational, hosted by Calhoun Academy in Santee SC. Starting Wednesday, October 13th.