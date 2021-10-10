CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Eutawville, SC

Events on the Eutawville calendar

Eutawville News Watch
Eutawville News Watch
 6 days ago

(EUTAWVILLE, SC) Eutawville has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Eutawville:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SVjhi_0cMyXBjx00

Princess Tea Party, Photos, Horse Rides, MORE!

Holly Hill, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Guess what? We’ve got 3 princesses coming to Crosswind Farm. Cinderella, Belle, and Sleeping Beauty They’re visiting from their various magical castles to visit us. Your children can do a meet and...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4L2M0V_0cMyXBjx00

Skinful Halloween

Ridgeville, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 7338 Peirce Rd, Ridgeville, SC

The Skinful Society is for good-hearted people who don’t hate, that never discriminate, and love to let their freak flag fly. Become a member of the Skinful Society today to attend the private...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SK8qO_0cMyXBjx00

MMA Varsity Football @ Cross

Cross, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 06:30 PM

The Cross (SC) varsity football team has a home conference game vs. Military Magnet Academy (North Charleston, SC) on Friday, October 15 @ 7:30p.

Learn More

Boo at the Zoo event with candy, games, animals, vendors

Holly Hill, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

🎃 Come join us for our Boo at the Zoo October 30th, 2021 2-5 pm 🏚 799 Target Rd. Holly Hill, SC 29059 We have so many vendors, games, candy, and MORE!! 🎫 $10 per child for advance tickets. Once...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Dkdkg_0cMyXBjx00

Calhoun Academy/Santee State Park Invitational

Santee, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 251 State Park Rd, Santee, SC

MileSplits official meet page for the 2021 Calhoun Academy/Santee State Park Invitational, hosted by Calhoun Academy in Santee SC. Starting Wednesday, October 13th.

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eutawville, SC
City
North Charleston, SC
City
Ridgeville, SC
City
Holly Hill, SC
Eutawville, SC
Government
City
Cross, SC
Reuters

Venezuelan government suspends negotiations with opposition

CARACAS/PRAIA, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Venezuela on Saturday said it would suspend negotiations with the opposition that were set to resume this weekend, after Cape Verde extradited Colombian businessman Alex Saab, a Venezuelan envoy, to the United States on money laundering charges. The announcement was made by Socialist party legislator...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sun Oct 10#Crosswind Farm#Sc The Skinful Society#Military Magnet Academy#Calhoun Academy
NBC News

Russia records highest daily new Covid-19 case number

MOSCOW — Russia is reporting its largest daily number of new coronavirus infections, more than 70 percent up on the number a month ago as the country faces a sustained rise in cases. The national coronavirus task force on Sunday said 34,303 new infections were recorded in the previous day,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Eutawville News Watch

Eutawville News Watch

Eutawville, SC
60
Followers
286
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With Eutawville News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy