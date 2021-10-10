CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Milbank, SD

Milbank events coming up

Milbank News Flash
Milbank News Flash
 6 days ago

(MILBANK, SD) Milbank is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Milbank:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VsjpZ_0cMyXArE00

Christmas on Kampeska

Watertown, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Join us and our vendor friends at the Red Barn nestled on Lake Kampeska in Watertown, SD to kick off the holiday season! Directions and vendor information coming soon!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FMJD9_0cMyXArE00

DJ Cheddar

Corona, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: Corona, SD

Costume Contest and cash prizes for best dressed with DJ Cheddar supplying yall with some awesome entertainment!! Starts @ 8 @ NCs Pub

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Jpjbl_0cMyXArE00

Ribbon Cutting - Spruce Salon & Spa

Watertown, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 208 9th Ave SE Suite 1, Watertown, SD

Join us October 21st for a New Business Ribbon Cutting at Spruce Salon & Spa. We will cut the ribbon at 5:00pm!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FVuKM_0cMyXArE00

DH (CO-OP) Varsity Football @ Deuel

Clear Lake, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM

The Deuel (Clear Lake, SD) varsity football team has a home conference game vs. Dakota Hills [Wilmot/Waubay/Summit] (Wilmot, SD) on Friday, September 17 @ 7p.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2m4g8o_0cMyXArE00

October Equitable Grading- Sioux Falls

Watertown, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 01:30 PM

Address: 1201 Arrow Ave NE, Watertown, SD

October Equitable Grading- Sioux Falls About this Event * This is a State-Wide Title III Consortium event being offered to South Dakota State-Wide Title III Consortium members only

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Watertown, SD
Government
City
Corona, SD
City
Wilmot, SD
City
Milbank, SD
City
Sioux Falls, SD
City
Watertown, SD
Reuters

Venezuelan government suspends negotiations with opposition

CARACAS/PRAIA, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Venezuela on Saturday said it would suspend negotiations with the opposition that were set to resume this weekend, after Cape Verde extradited Colombian businessman Alex Saab, a Venezuelan envoy, to the United States on money laundering charges. The announcement was made by Socialist party legislator...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Sd Join#Wilmot Waubay Summit
NBC News

Russia records highest daily new Covid-19 case number

MOSCOW — Russia is reporting its largest daily number of new coronavirus infections, more than 70 percent up on the number a month ago as the country faces a sustained rise in cases. The national coronavirus task force on Sunday said 34,303 new infections were recorded in the previous day,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Milbank News Flash

Milbank News Flash

Milbank, SD
18
Followers
279
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Milbank News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy