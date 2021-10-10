CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Events on the Manila calendar

Manila News Watch
 6 days ago

(MANILA, AR) Live events are lining up on the Manila calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Manila:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34mmhs_0cMyX93k00

Art Exhibit featuring Catherine Vaughn

Wilson, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 15 S Jefferson St, Wilson, AR

Memphis Area Artist Catherine Vaughn will feature her exhibit, “Realism,” in a special showcase at The Grange at Wilson Gardens. Stop by The Grange on any Tuesday through Saturday during October...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=198B5H_0cMyX93k00

Hawley Magic

Blytheville, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Hawley Magic is husband and wife duo. Together they have traveled the world with a fresh, slick new approach to magic and illusion that is extremely high energy and action packed. They offer...

Wilson Wine Experience - Zinfandels

Wilson, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 15 S Jefferson St, Wilson, AR

Zinfandels offer bold fruit and smooth finishes. Explore a world of Zins by attending this fun and interactive tasting experience You may also like the following events from Town of Wilson, Arkansas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GS0Wz_0cMyX93k00

Beginning Web Design- Osceola

Osceola, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 2868 W Semmes Ave, Osceola, AR

This class will teach you how to craft your own web page for personal or professional use. Tach Butler is an employee of ANC with the Informational Technology Department. You will learn the skills...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uW9vi_0cMyX93k00

Fire, Police and EMS Committee meeting

Blytheville, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 5376 E State Hwy 137, Blytheville, AR

Fire, Police and EMS Monthly City Committee meeting. EMS services are provided to the City by Private Company.

Manila News Watch

Manila, AR
ABOUT

With Manila News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

