Events on the Manila calendar

(MANILA, AR) Live events are lining up on the Manila calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Manila:

Art Exhibit featuring Catherine Vaughn Wilson, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 15 S Jefferson St, Wilson, AR

Memphis Area Artist Catherine Vaughn will feature her exhibit, “Realism,” in a special showcase at The Grange at Wilson Gardens. Stop by The Grange on any Tuesday through Saturday during October...

Hawley Magic Blytheville, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Hawley Magic is husband and wife duo. Together they have traveled the world with a fresh, slick new approach to magic and illusion that is extremely high energy and action packed. They offer...

Wilson Wine Experience - Zinfandels Wilson, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 15 S Jefferson St, Wilson, AR

Zinfandels offer bold fruit and smooth finishes. Explore a world of Zins by attending this fun and interactive tasting experience You may also like the following events from Town of Wilson, Arkansas

Beginning Web Design- Osceola Osceola, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 2868 W Semmes Ave, Osceola, AR

This class will teach you how to craft your own web page for personal or professional use. Tach Butler is an employee of ANC with the Informational Technology Department. You will learn the skills...

Fire, Police and EMS Committee meeting Blytheville, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 5376 E State Hwy 137, Blytheville, AR

Fire, Police and EMS Monthly City Committee meeting. EMS services are provided to the City by Private Company.