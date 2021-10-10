CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Camden, AL

Camden calendar: Coming events

Camden Journal
Camden Journal
 6 days ago

(CAMDEN, AL) Camden is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Camden area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZZxau_0cMyX8B100

Beatrice Pioneer Days

Beatrice, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: AL-265, Beatrice, AL

Unique opportunity for students and adults alike to see demonstrations of skills and crafts from the past, such as blacksmithing, mules grinding sugar cane, and corn milling at the 1845...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Bvxbc_0cMyX8B100

Montgomery Academy Varsity Football @ Thomasville

Thomasville, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

The Thomasville (AL) varsity football team has a home conference game vs. Montgomery Academy (Montgomery, AL) on Friday, October 15 @ 7p.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PDI0h_0cMyX8B100

2021 Tale Tellin' Festival

Selma, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 3 Church St, Selma, AL

43 annual Tale Tellin' Festival. Fun stories and live music. Andy Irwin and "Rolling In The Hay." Plenty of space and lots of food. About this Event

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ajhNA_0cMyX8B100

Memorial service

Camden, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: Beach Rd, Camden, AL

Find the obituary of Carolyn Bradley (1948 - 2021) from Camden, AL. Leave your condolences to the family on this memorial page or send flowers to show you care.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sjpl0_0cMyX8B100

Second Missionary Baptist Church Online Reservations

Selma, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:30 AM

Address: 2809 Hardie Ave, Selma, AL

Church Online Reservations can be scheduled from now until the last Sunday in December 2021. Thank you for reserving your seat in advance.

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Camden, AL
Government
Local
Alabama Government
City
Thomasville, AL
City
Camden, AL
City
Selma, AL
Alabama State
Alabama Obituaries
Reuters

Venezuelan government suspends negotiations with opposition

CARACAS/PRAIA, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Venezuela on Saturday said it would suspend negotiations with the opposition that were set to resume this weekend, after Cape Verde extradited Colombian businessman Alex Saab, a Venezuelan envoy, to the United States on money laundering charges. The announcement was made by Socialist party legislator...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Montgomery Academy#Al Unique#Al 43#Sun Oct 10
NBC News

Russia records highest daily new Covid-19 case number

MOSCOW — Russia is reporting its largest daily number of new coronavirus infections, more than 70 percent up on the number a month ago as the country faces a sustained rise in cases. The national coronavirus task force on Sunday said 34,303 new infections were recorded in the previous day,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Camden Journal

Camden Journal

Camden, AL
50
Followers
270
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With Camden Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy