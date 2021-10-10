Camden calendar: Coming events

(CAMDEN, AL) Camden is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Camden area:

Beatrice Pioneer Days Beatrice, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: AL-265, Beatrice, AL

Unique opportunity for students and adults alike to see demonstrations of skills and crafts from the past, such as blacksmithing, mules grinding sugar cane, and corn milling at the 1845...

Montgomery Academy Varsity Football @ Thomasville Thomasville, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

The Thomasville (AL) varsity football team has a home conference game vs. Montgomery Academy (Montgomery, AL) on Friday, October 15 @ 7p.

2021 Tale Tellin' Festival Selma, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 3 Church St, Selma, AL

43 annual Tale Tellin' Festival. Fun stories and live music. Andy Irwin and "Rolling In The Hay." Plenty of space and lots of food. About this Event

Memorial service Camden, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: Beach Rd, Camden, AL

Find the obituary of Carolyn Bradley (1948 - 2021) from Camden, AL. Leave your condolences to the family on this memorial page or send flowers to show you care.

Second Missionary Baptist Church Online Reservations Selma, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:30 AM

Address: 2809 Hardie Ave, Selma, AL

Church Online Reservations can be scheduled from now until the last Sunday in December 2021. Thank you for reserving your seat in advance.