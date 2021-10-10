Coming soon: Oroville events

(OROVILLE, WA) Oroville is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Oroville:

Washington Nashville Country Star Reunion Show. Omak, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Saturday, October 9th ​Omak's Eastside Park at the Dance Pavilion Country portion starts at noon; Rock-n-roll portion starts about 2:30 PM. Bleacher seating available. Feel free to bring lawn...

Okanogan Varsity Football @ Tonasket Tonasket, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 35 HS, State Rte 20, Tonasket, WA

The Tonasket (WA) varsity football team has a home conference game vs. Okanogan (WA) on Friday, October 22 @ 7p.

PUMPKIN PATCH HOT SEATS Omak, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Address: 28968 US-97, Omak, WA

Trick or Treat to win CASH! GENERAL RULES Members may qualify by having their Players Advantage Club (PAC) card properly inserted into a Slot Machine of have an open rating at Table Games Members...