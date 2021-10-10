Tensions persist between legacy of Columbus, native people

Princeton University professor DAVID MACMILLAN has been awarded the 2021 Nobel Prize in Chemistry for his decades spent making science “greener”. He joins us to discuss an earth-friendly way to develop molecules that will impact many of the products and medicines we use every day. And, heart disease remains the leading cause of death in Philadelphia – could new FDA guidelines about the salty foods we love make a difference? To discuss sodium, heart health, and new research about aspirin regimens, we’ll talk with DR. DEON VIGILANCE, a cardiology specialist and board president at the local American Heart Association chapter. Plus, how might a swarm of honeybees help to relieve anxiety and depression? AMELIA MRAZ and NATASHA PHAM explain how their apiary, Half Mad Honey, aims to make a difference in the field of mental wellness.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO