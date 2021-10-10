CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tensions persist between legacy of Columbus, native people

 6 days ago
Monday's federal holiday dedicated to Christopher Columbus is highlighting the ongoing divide between those who view the explorer as a representative of Italian American history and others horrified by an annual tribute that ignores native people whose lives and culture were forever changed by colonialism. Spurred by national calls for...

