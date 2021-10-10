Linn events coming soon

(LINN, MO) Linn has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Linn:

Electronics Recycling Event with Mid Missouri Solid Waste Linn, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

MRC will be with Mid Missouri Solid Waste doing an electronics recycling event from 9:00am-12:00pm. NOTICE: MRC cannot accept Lightbulbs, Alkaline Batteries, Smoke Detectors, media tapes, or...

Linns Fall Craft and Vendor Show Linn, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 AM

This show promises to be the biggest by far. we are in our 37th year of having this in our area. we have 3 buildings of great craft and amazing vendors from all over center Missouri and farther...

Apple Butter Chamois, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Come join us in making apple butter this fall! This is a great event for the whole family. Learn how traditional apple is made and maybe even some local history. This is a two day event. On...

Street Encounter Skills and Tactics, Bland, MO Bland, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Apr 04, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Apr 04, 03:00 PM

Address: 2812 Mount Sterling Road, Bland, MO 65014

To be successful and effective in their own self-defense, citizens need a wide variety of skills beyond just shooting.

CPR Class Bonnots Mill, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Address: 211 Church Hill St, Bonnots Mill, MO

IC's Parish Nurse Ministry is offering an Adult/Child CPR Class to learn lifesaving techniques taught by Linda Hardwick from Capital Region Medical Center. Class will be taught in Pleus Hall and...