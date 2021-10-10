CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broken Bow, NE

Events on the Broken Bow calendar

Broken Bow Voice
Broken Bow Voice
 6 days ago

(BROKEN BOW, NE) Broken Bow is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Broken Bow:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xs9ao_0cMyX4e700

Reserve Volleyball vs. Ainsworth @ Arnold

Arnold, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 405 N Haskell St, Arnold, NE

“People who work together will win, whether it be against complex football defenses, or the problems of modern society.” —Vince Lombardi Arnold Superintendent, Joel Morgan Arnold Principal, Chanc...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2C4lMG_0cMyX4e700

Totally 80's! Totally Murder! A Rockin' Radical Night of Mystery

Ord, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 127 Trotter Avenue, Ord, NE

Poison Ratenstein is in town for a killer concert, but his fans may be looking for a refund after this twisted tour turns tragic with a murder and a mystery to solve. This radical show could be...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dzy1h_0cMyX4e700

Share the Love of Reading

Loup City, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 08:25 AM

Address: 800 N 8th St, Loup City, NE

Share the Love of Reading! Read books to our local Preschoolers! Help them reach their goal of 1000 Books Before Kindergarten!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AJFZY_0cMyX4e700

Healing Hearts & Families 2021 Gala

Broken Bow, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Address: 2750 S 27th St, Broken Bow, NE

The Healing Hearts & Families 2021 Gala will be held on Saturday, October 16, at the One Box Convention Center, in Broken Bow. Social Hour 5:30pm, Meal at 7:00pm, Live & Silent Auctions...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HYM7n_0cMyX4e700

Special Congregational Meeting

Broken Bow, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 09:45 AM

Address: 925 N H St, Broken Bow, NE

There will be a special congregational meeting after the service on Sunday, October 10th. An approval vote will be needed for church maintenance repairs.

Reuters

Venezuelan government suspends negotiations with opposition

CARACAS/PRAIA, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Venezuela on Saturday said it would suspend negotiations with the opposition that were set to resume this weekend, after Cape Verde extradited Colombian businessman Alex Saab, a Venezuelan envoy, to the United States on money laundering charges. The announcement was made by Socialist party legislator...
POLITICS
NBC News

Russia records highest daily new Covid-19 case number

MOSCOW — Russia is reporting its largest daily number of new coronavirus infections, more than 70 percent up on the number a month ago as the country faces a sustained rise in cases. The national coronavirus task force on Sunday said 34,303 new infections were recorded in the previous day,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Broken Bow Voice

Broken Bow Voice

Broken Bow, NE
ABOUT

With Broken Bow Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

