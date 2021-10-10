Events on the Broken Bow calendar

(BROKEN BOW, NE) Broken Bow is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Broken Bow:

Reserve Volleyball vs. Ainsworth @ Arnold Arnold, NE

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 405 N Haskell St, Arnold, NE

“People who work together will win, whether it be against complex football defenses, or the problems of modern society.” —Vince Lombardi Arnold Superintendent, Joel Morgan Arnold Principal, Chanc...

Totally 80's! Totally Murder! A Rockin' Radical Night of Mystery Ord, NE

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 127 Trotter Avenue, Ord, NE

Poison Ratenstein is in town for a killer concert, but his fans may be looking for a refund after this twisted tour turns tragic with a murder and a mystery to solve. This radical show could be...

Share the Love of Reading Loup City, NE

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 08:25 AM

Address: 800 N 8th St, Loup City, NE

Share the Love of Reading! Read books to our local Preschoolers! Help them reach their goal of 1000 Books Before Kindergarten!

Healing Hearts & Families 2021 Gala Broken Bow, NE

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Address: 2750 S 27th St, Broken Bow, NE

The Healing Hearts & Families 2021 Gala will be held on Saturday, October 16, at the One Box Convention Center, in Broken Bow. Social Hour 5:30pm, Meal at 7:00pm, Live & Silent Auctions...

Special Congregational Meeting Broken Bow, NE

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 09:45 AM

Address: 925 N H St, Broken Bow, NE

There will be a special congregational meeting after the service on Sunday, October 10th. An approval vote will be needed for church maintenance repairs.