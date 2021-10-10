Ballinger events calendar

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ballinger, TX

(BALLINGER, TX) Ballinger has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Ballinger:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mFTpg_0cMyX2sf00

Halloween in the Park

Tuscola, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 150 Park Rd 32, Tuscola, TX

Come trick-or-treat through the campsites, learn about creatures of the night, and have a few screams on the haunted trail. Help support the Friends of Abilene State Park at our annual Halloween...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2b0Jfx_0cMyX2sf00

Guided Meditation and Reflection

Tuscola, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Arrive during the stillness of the morning, find a comfortable place within the serenity of nature, and truly relax as you are guided through Christian meditation. This individual journey with you...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dzQRh_0cMyX2sf00

Chicken Spaghetti Lunch at St. Mark's Episcopal Church

Coleman, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 11:30 AM

Address: 609 S Neches St, Coleman, TX

St. Mark’s Episcopal Church Chicken Spaghetti luncheon will be held on Sunday, October 17th from 11:30 - 1:30. Dine in or take out! Ladies have tickets for sale or pay at the door! $10 adults $5...

FLUMERI PROMOTIONS PRESENTS: A Night at Olde Park

Ballinger, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Dec 12, 10:00 PM

Address: 107 South 6th Street, Ballinger, TX 76821

Join well renown paranormal investigators Brandon Alvis and Mustafa Gattolari in investigating Olde Park Hotel in Ballinger, TX!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tufDJ_0cMyX2sf00

Lone Star Market at the Warehouse

Ballinger, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Lone Star Market at the Warehouse fall Vintage Market, October 29 and 30, 2021. at 608 Railroad, Ballinger Texas. Three floors and the street in front completely filled with all kinds of fabulous...

Ballinger Bulletin

Ballinger Bulletin

Ballinger, TX
