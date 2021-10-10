Phillips calendar: Events coming up

(PHILLIPS, WI) Live events are coming to Phillips.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Phillips:

Live Music - Pete & Rose! Park Falls, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 124 4th Ave N South, Park Falls, WI

Pete & Rose will return to Vichy's Pub on Friday, October 29, beginning at 7pm. Pete & Rose play an eclectic mix of tunes in the Americana genre, including bluegrass, classic country, John Prine...

American Legion Post 182 weekly 52 card Game Park Falls, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 11:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 12:30 PM

Address: 274 N 3rd Ave, Park Falls, WI

Come on down to the American Legion hall every Wednesday night and take a chance at the growing pot. Each week the American Legion plays the 52 card progressive game. The hall opens at 6:30 pm for...

Poker Run Trail Ride Phillips, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: W5378 Hillcrest Rd, Phillips, WI

RRH's First Porker Run trail rides! Collect playing cards along your trail ride and try to get the best hand to Win Cash Prizes! $10 entry fee per rider. Payout to top 3 hands: 25%-15%-10%. Trail...

Phillips Farmers' Market Phillips, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 195 S Avon Ave, Phillips, WI

Season:Summer Market Hours May 8, 2021 - October, 2021 Tuesdays, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm Location:Corner of Maple St. and Avon Ave

15th Annual Camp Hackett (Group B) Phillips, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Nov 11, 10:59 AM

There is so much demand for Camp Hackett we had to schedule two trips! Trophy whitetail bow hunting, ruffed grouse […]

