Live events coming up in West Point

 6 days ago

(WEST POINT, NE) West Point has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the West Point area:

Gehl 1870 Round Baler

Stanton, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Gehl 1870 Round Baler, Pin Hitch, 540 PTO, Hitch, 5x6 Bales, Auto Electric Twine Only Bale Wrap, 31x13.5-15” Tires, Hydraulic Bale Tension, Bale Ramp, Note: Operational Condition Of This Item Has...

Oakland WIC & Imms Clinic

Oakland, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 401 N Oakland Ave, Oakland, NE

Oakland WIC & Imms Clinic October 21 @ 10:00 am

Ballroom Bash feat. Fun Pianos! & Halloween Party

Howells, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Address: 515 North St, Howells, NE

Click here to visit the event's Facebook page for more info!

Wayne-Ladies Night with HWY 15 Salvage

Wayne, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 117 W 2nd St, Wayne, NE

Boutique Black Label in Wayne will be hosting their first ever Ladies Night! It will be held on Sunday, Oct. 10 from 1-4 PM.
+ Deadline to sign up for the class is October 1.

West Point Farmers Market

West Point, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

This event listing provided for the West Point community events calendar. Community events are not associated with or sponsored by AARP, but may be of interest to you. We want to hear from you if...

West Point, NE
ABOUT

With West Point Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

