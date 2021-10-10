CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Live events on the horizon in Sutton

 6 days ago

(SUTTON, WV) Sutton has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Sutton area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47VS7V_0cMyVEAs00

widen, wv

Summersville, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 300 Merchant Walk, Summersville, WV

Looking for local movie times and movie theaters in widen_wv? Find the movies showing at theaters near you and buy movie tickets at Fandango.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uvSmw_0cMyVEAs00

Haunted Nights Paranormal Events "A Night at The Haunted Haymond House"

Sutton, WV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 11:00 PM

Address: 110 South Stonewall Street, Sutton, WV 26601

The Haunted Nights Crew presents "An Evening of History and Haunts at The Haunted Haymond House" with Special Guest Dave Spinks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gr9iE_0cMyVEAs00

GriefShare Grief Recovery Support Group

Summersville, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 1317 W Webster Rd, Summersville, WV

Meeting Room: We will be meeting downstairs in the fellowship hall of the church. Come into the church by the back door and take the elevator downstairs to

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PHfnr_0cMyVEAs00

Last Day to Register! West Virginia FBLA Fall Leadership Conference 2021 — Future Business Leaders of America West Virginia Chapter

Sutton, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 09:30 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 03:00 PM

The 2021 WV FBLA Fall Leadership Conference will be held on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at Flatwoods Conference Center, 350 Day Dr, Sutton, WV 26601. Arrival Time 7:30 - 8:30 am

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Vl4Qt_0cMyVEAs00

Haymond House Ghost Hunt

Sutton, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 AM

A note from the organizers: Our Ghost Hunts at the Haymond House located in downtown Sutton, West Virginia are not for the faint of heart. Their residual energy is still embedded in these very...

IN THIS ARTICLE
