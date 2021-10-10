CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Connell, WA

Coming soon: Connell events

Connell News Flash
Connell News Flash
 6 days ago

(CONNELL, WA) Live events are lining up on the Connell calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Connell:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2e0Rnt_0cMyUXje00

Look as Young as You Feel – AGNES Event- RF, Anti-Aging Technology

Pasco, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 9221 Sandifur Parkway, Pasco, WA 99301

Join us for AGNES RF (radio frequency) Seminar Agnes precisely Reduces Fat, Tightens Skin, Treats Acne, Reduces Pores, Contours Facial Area

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DHv4H_0cMyUXje00

Hot Tamales — Paper Street Brewing Co.

Pasco, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 12:30 PM

Address: 241 Fanning Rd, Pasco, WA

Some of the best tamales in town! You may also like the following events from Paper Street Brewing Company

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ee3WE_0cMyUXje00

2022 Ever & After VENDOR Registration

Pasco, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Jan 01, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jan 01, 04:00 PM

Address: 6600 Burden Boulevard, Pasco, WA 99301

This is for vendor registration only to participate in the show. Tickets to the show may be purchased at https://bridalexpo.love

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zrr4d_0cMyUXje00

Eastern Edge | Tri-Cities

Pasco, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 6600 Burden Boulevard, Pasco, WA 99301

In this forum experts will discuss workforce projections, professional workforce development and support systems needed in the region.

Learn More

Fast and Curryous

Pasco, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 241 Fanning Rd, Pasco, WA

Fast and Curryous at Paper Street Brewing Company, 241 Fanning road, Pasco, United States on Sat Oct 30 2021 at 05:00 pm

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Government
City
Connell, WA
City
Pasco, WA
Pasco, WA
Government
Reuters

Venezuelan government suspends negotiations with opposition

CARACAS/PRAIA, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Venezuela on Saturday said it would suspend negotiations with the opposition that were set to resume this weekend, after Cape Verde extradited Colombian businessman Alex Saab, a Venezuelan envoy, to the United States on money laundering charges. The announcement was made by Socialist party legislator...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wa 99301#Agnes Rf#Seminar Agnes#Wa Fast
NBC News

Russia records highest daily new Covid-19 case number

MOSCOW — Russia is reporting its largest daily number of new coronavirus infections, more than 70 percent up on the number a month ago as the country faces a sustained rise in cases. The national coronavirus task force on Sunday said 34,303 new infections were recorded in the previous day,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Connell News Flash

Connell News Flash

Connell, WA
24
Followers
271
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Connell News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy