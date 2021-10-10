Telluride calendar: Coming events

(TELLURIDE, CO) Telluride has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Telluride area:

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: 110 N Oak St, Telluride, CO

The Not So Young People's Theater presents its inaugural production I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change on Thursday, October 7 through Sunday, October 10 at 8 p.m., doors at 7 p.m. nightly...

Cooking Matters Telluride, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 725 W Colorado Ave, Telluride, CO

Cooking Matters is a free evidence-based course that teaches participants how to grocery shop, cook, and eat healthy meals while on a budget. Money Saver Alert- This session will discuss how to...

Anders Osborne & Jackie Greene in Concert Telluride, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Mar 03, 07:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Mar 03, 09:30 PM

Address: 580 MOUNTAIN VILLAGE BOULEVARD, MOUNTAIN VILLAGE, CO 81435

Beyond The Groove presents Anders Osborne & Jackie Greene at Club Red, an all ages show

2021 ULTRA WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP Telluride, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Address: 565 Mountain Village Blvd, Telluride, CO

As a Spartan Race volunteer, you will help our racers and have a unique, behind-the-scenes race experience. Not only that, but volunteering gets you free entry to a race!

Lamplight Cemetery Tour Telluride, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

This evening tour explores the iconic Lone Tree Cemetery in the ambiance and eeriness of lantern light. Perfect activity for Halloween season! This tour tells Telluride’s history through the...