CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Telluride, CO

Telluride calendar: Coming events

Telluride News Alert
Telluride News Alert
 6 days ago

(TELLURIDE, CO) Telluride has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Telluride area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UjXB6_0cMyUVyC00

The Not So Young People's Theater presents "I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change"

Telluride, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: 110 N Oak St, Telluride, CO

The Not So Young People's Theater presents its inaugural production I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change on Thursday, October 7 through Sunday, October 10 at 8 p.m., doors at 7 p.m. nightly...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43eNDW_0cMyUVyC00

Cooking Matters

Telluride, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 725 W Colorado Ave, Telluride, CO

Cooking Matters is a free evidence-based course that teaches participants how to grocery shop, cook, and eat healthy meals while on a budget. Money Saver Alert- This session will discuss how to...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41bczD_0cMyUVyC00

Anders Osborne & Jackie Greene in Concert

Telluride, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Mar 03, 07:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Mar 03, 09:30 PM

Address: 580 MOUNTAIN VILLAGE BOULEVARD, MOUNTAIN VILLAGE, CO 81435

Beyond The Groove presents Anders Osborne & Jackie Greene at Club Red, an all ages show

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31pvek_0cMyUVyC00

2021 ULTRA WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP

Telluride, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Address: 565 Mountain Village Blvd, Telluride, CO

As a Spartan Race volunteer, you will help our racers and have a unique, behind-the-scenes race experience. Not only that, but volunteering gets you free entry to a race!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3t08D5_0cMyUVyC00

Lamplight Cemetery Tour

Telluride, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

This evening tour explores the iconic Lone Tree Cemetery in the ambiance and eeriness of lantern light. Perfect activity for Halloween season! This tour tells Telluride’s history through the...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mountain Village, CO
City
Telluride, CO
Local
Colorado Government
Telluride, CO
Government
Reuters

Venezuelan government suspends negotiations with opposition

CARACAS/PRAIA, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Venezuela on Saturday said it would suspend negotiations with the opposition that were set to resume this weekend, after Cape Verde extradited Colombian businessman Alex Saab, a Venezuelan envoy, to the United States on money laundering charges. The announcement was made by Socialist party legislator...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sun Oct 10#Club Red
NBC News

Russia records highest daily new Covid-19 case number

MOSCOW — Russia is reporting its largest daily number of new coronavirus infections, more than 70 percent up on the number a month ago as the country faces a sustained rise in cases. The national coronavirus task force on Sunday said 34,303 new infections were recorded in the previous day,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Telluride News Alert

Telluride News Alert

Telluride, CO
8
Followers
286
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Telluride News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy