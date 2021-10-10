CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Corning, AR

Corning calendar: What's coming up

Corning Journal
Corning Journal
 6 days ago

(CORNING, AR) Corning has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Corning:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3n7H5J_0cMyUU5T00

Randolph County Farmers Market

Pocahontas, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 1966 US-62 West, Pocahontas, AR

Season:Summer Market Hours:Open May 1, 2021Tuesdays, 4pm - 6pmSaturdays, 9am - 12pmLocation:Orscheln parking lot in Pocahontas

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Uq6UV_0cMyUU5T00

BOYS PROSPECT CAMP

Paragould, AR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 100 College Dr, Paragould, AR 72450

One Heartbeat Basketball presents Prospect Camp Purchase a ticket to reserve your spot

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4R4OQp_0cMyUU5T00

Drive-Thru Trunk or Treat

Pocahontas, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Address: 5421 US-62, Pocahontas, AR

We would like to invite you to join us for our Drive-Thru Trunk or Treat on October 31st from 6-8 P.M. Bring your friends and family and come drive thru for fellowship, candy, and encouragement!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LtjLJ_0cMyUU5T00

NE AR Rod & Gun Club Knife and Gun Show

Piggott, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Vendors with all types of knives and guns. 50/50 drawing, door prizes, concessions available. $5.00 admission; Kids 12 and under free and First Responders with valid ID free.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IOrg8_0cMyUU5T00

Return of The Grateful Headz

Doniphan, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 304 Jefferson St, Doniphan, MO

Grateful Headz is proud to present you. RETURN OF THE GRATEFUL HEADZ. Same great location same awesome people. Come on out and enjoy 3 days of festivities with the Headz. We will have 3 days of...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Paragould, AR
Local
Arkansas Basketball
Paragould, AR
Basketball
City
Corning, AR
Local
Arkansas Government
Paragould, AR
Government
Pocahontas, AR
Government
City
Pocahontas, AR
Reuters

Venezuelan government suspends negotiations with opposition

CARACAS/PRAIA, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Venezuela on Saturday said it would suspend negotiations with the opposition that were set to resume this weekend, after Cape Verde extradited Colombian businessman Alex Saab, a Venezuelan envoy, to the United States on money laundering charges. The announcement was made by Socialist party legislator...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pocahontas
NBC News

Russia records highest daily new Covid-19 case number

MOSCOW — Russia is reporting its largest daily number of new coronavirus infections, more than 70 percent up on the number a month ago as the country faces a sustained rise in cases. The national coronavirus task force on Sunday said 34,303 new infections were recorded in the previous day,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Corning Journal

Corning Journal

Corning, AR
51
Followers
318
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Corning Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy