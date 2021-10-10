Corning calendar: What's coming up

(CORNING, AR) Corning has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Corning:

Randolph County Farmers Market Pocahontas, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 1966 US-62 West, Pocahontas, AR

Season:Summer Market Hours:Open May 1, 2021Tuesdays, 4pm - 6pmSaturdays, 9am - 12pmLocation:Orscheln parking lot in Pocahontas

BOYS PROSPECT CAMP Paragould, AR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 100 College Dr, Paragould, AR 72450

One Heartbeat Basketball presents Prospect Camp Purchase a ticket to reserve your spot

Drive-Thru Trunk or Treat Pocahontas, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Address: 5421 US-62, Pocahontas, AR

We would like to invite you to join us for our Drive-Thru Trunk or Treat on October 31st from 6-8 P.M. Bring your friends and family and come drive thru for fellowship, candy, and encouragement!

NE AR Rod & Gun Club Knife and Gun Show Piggott, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Vendors with all types of knives and guns. 50/50 drawing, door prizes, concessions available. $5.00 admission; Kids 12 and under free and First Responders with valid ID free.

Return of The Grateful Headz Doniphan, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 304 Jefferson St, Doniphan, MO

Grateful Headz is proud to present you. RETURN OF THE GRATEFUL HEADZ. Same great location same awesome people. Come on out and enjoy 3 days of festivities with the Headz. We will have 3 days of...