Scott City events coming soon

(SCOTT CITY, KS) Live events are coming to Scott City.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Scott City area:

Calla Lilies - A Painting Workshop by Miguel Rodriguez Garden City, KS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 318 N Main St, Garden City, KS 67846

Join local artist Miguel Rodriguez as he shares his tips and tricks on how he paints calla lilies.

WCED Annual Meeting & Chili Cook Off Leoti, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 106 W. Broadway, Leoti, KS

Wichita County Economic Development’s Annual Meeting and Chili Cook-off is Wichita County’s best kept secret! Come join us every November for an evening of delicious chili and soup and vote for...

Truck-or-Treat Halloween Truck Show Garden City, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: 209 Lake Ave, Garden City, KS

Trucks and candy! What a great combination to make this a memorable Halloween for the kiddos! Bring your kids on down to collect some candy and look at some cool trucks! We will have food...

Blushing Artiste - October Garden City, KS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 318 N Main St, Garden City, KS 67846

Bring your own beverage and join us at Garden City Arts for a night or fun and painting!

Boo! at the Zoo Garden City, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 312 E Finnup Dr, Garden City, KS

The evening includes a trick-or-treat trail with 38 ‘spooktacular’ treat stops, creepy creature encounters with zoo docents and a journey through a ghoulish graveyard. Guests are asked to come...