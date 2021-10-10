Live events on the horizon in Cotulla
(COTULLA, TX) Live events are coming to Cotulla.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
These events are coming up in the Cotulla area:
Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 05:30 AM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 AM
Address: 2140 FM1582, Pearsall, TX
It will consist of at least 7 stages of fire. Targets may range in distance from 200-1245 yards. Lunch will be served for all preregistered competitors. PAID DAY OF MATCH: Match fee = $50 - 7...
Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 05:00 AM
Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 06:00 PM
La Salle County Extension Office 119 Front Street Cotulla, TX 78014-2263 la-salle-tx@ag.tamu.edu Phone: 830-483-5165
Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 PM
Address: 1101 N 11th Ave, Crystal City, TX
MileSplits official meet page for the 2021 UIL 4A - District 30, hosted by Crystal City in Crystal City TX. Starting Wednesday, October 13th.
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM
Address: 2140 FM1582, Pearsall, TX
LRPR I The Long Range Precision Rifle I (LRPR-I) is a two day basic/beginner precision rifle course designed for the novice rifle shooter, but those with little or no formal rifle training are...
Comments / 0