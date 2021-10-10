CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cotulla, TX

Live events on the horizon in Cotulla

Cotulla Times
Cotulla Times
 6 days ago

(COTULLA, TX) Live events are coming to Cotulla.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Cotulla area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31dHKo_0cMyUSK100

IPRC - October Precision Rifle Club Match

Pearsall, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 2140 FM1582, Pearsall, TX

It will consist of at least 7 stages of fire. Targets may range in distance from 200-1245 yards. Lunch will be served for all preregistered competitors. PAID DAY OF MATCH: Match fee = $50 - 7...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Qf0Pz_0cMyUSK100

Cotulla 4-H Meeting

Cotulla, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 06:00 PM

La Salle County Extension Office 119 Front Street Cotulla, TX 78014-2263 la-salle-tx@ag.tamu.edu Phone: 830-483-5165

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wXnJw_0cMyUSK100

UIL 4A - District 30

Crystal City, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 1101 N 11th Ave, Crystal City, TX

MileSplits official meet page for the 2021 UIL 4A - District 30, hosted by Crystal City in Crystal City TX. Starting Wednesday, October 13th.

Long Range Precision Rifle I

Pearsall, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 2140 FM1582, Pearsall, TX

LRPR I The Long Range Precision Rifle I (LRPR-I) is a two day basic/beginner precision rifle course designed for the novice rifle shooter, but those with little or no formal rifle training are...

