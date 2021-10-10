Live events on the horizon in Ticonderoga

(TICONDEROGA, NY) Ticonderoga is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Ticonderoga area:

October After Business Mixer & Networking Putnam Station, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 720 Co Rd 2, Putnam Station, NY

Billy-Bob’s Orchard will host the Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce (TACC) October After Business Mixer & Networking Event on Thursday, October 14th, 2021 from 5:30 – 7:00 PM. This event will...

Selectboard Meeting — Town of Bridport, Vermont Bridport, VT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Town of Bridport • P.O. Box 27 • 82 Crown Point Road • Bridport VT 05734

Harry Potter Friday Night Fun! Ticonderoga, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 02:30 PM

Address: 174 Lake George Ave, Ticonderoga, NY

Harry Potter Fun, Play & Pizza! Join us as we bring back Friday Night Fun with a Harry Potter theme!😁 pizza, drink and snack provided! Age: 3(potty trained) - 12 Admission: $15 per child...

Town of Ticonderoga Public Works Meeting Ticonderoga, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 04:30 AM

Address: 133-131, Montcalm St, Ticonderoga, NY

TACC Mission: To initiate and provide programs, services, and leadership which will enhance a cooperative business community and create a vibrant economy, making the Ticonderoga Area an...

Community Appreciation Dinner & Awards Ceremony Ticonderoga, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 260 Burgoyne Rd, Ticonderoga, NY

See invitation for details. RSVP Required by October 15th. Submit your nomination ballots for the awards by October 8th.